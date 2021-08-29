We all are used to the concept of physical cash. And why wouldn't we be? All our lives, we have dealt with cash that we can touch and see. However, nowadays, a new kind of currency is showing its head called cryptocurrency. Crypto is an entirely digital currency with no connection to anything physical, making it a fiat currency. It is also wholly decentralized, causing legal issues due to which some countries like China had banned all kinds of crypto; however, recently, they allowed Oil Profit to create its legal cryptocurrency. Still, many people do not believe in the credibility of the cryptocurrency and think it will meet its end soon; meanwhile, those who invest in crypto keep earning large sums of money. Many people, due to misinformation, pass up such an excellent opportunity to make money.
Current State
Currently, the views on cryptocurrency vary a lot. Some people think crypto isn't worth anything and is just a scam and a waste of time and money; meanwhile, others see it as a way of getting rich very quickly. Crypto is not based on anything real, and it derives its value from the faith that people have in it. Due to not being based on anything physical like gold like most currencies of the world, many are still suspicious of it and don't come near it. Some even think of it as some evil entity dangerous to the economy and the environment and actively tries to sabotage it to destroy its value. Despite this, crypto continues to increase as more and more people become aware of the amount of money they can make from crypto.
Regulatory Issues
Crypto is an entirely digital currency that is not based on anything physical. It has no physical aspects and is peer to peer controlled, meaning that it is fully decentralized, meaning that it is tough to regulate, causing issues to many governments leading them to ban the use of cryptocurrency. This lack of regulation means that anyone can get into crypto; however, this has led to many people using cryptocurrency instead of physical cash to carry out their illegal activities. As crypto is digital, it can't be regulated, causing headaches for law enforcement and giving crypto a bad name.
The Legality of Crypto
Crypto is a wholly digital and decentralized currency meaning that governments can't control it. Law enforcement agencies also hate crypto due to difficulties in tracking it. Many people use crypto as a way to hide their wealth to avoid paying taxes. The judiciary continuously gives orders to governments to do something about crypto; however, they haven't been able to form a proper law that deals with cryptocurrency and instead just put crypto under the existing agencies such as the IRS. That causes lots of confusion and ineffective leadership to multiple countries to outright ban crypto, putting a massive dent in the credibility of crypto, leading many to believe that crypto will soon meet its end when the majority of the world bans it.
A Safe Bet
Crypto is a safe bet for a lot of people who want to protect their wealth from degradation. Crypto being wholly digital and not having any physical basis, is virtually immune to all world events such as war, strikes, or other issues. This fact is further solidified by taking a look at history. In 2008 markets worldwide crashed, but crypto remained relatively stable, so after the crash ended, it saw a massive surge in its popularity. Its creators limit the maximum number of a particular kind of crypto; this avoids inflation and keeps the value of crypto from degrading.
Does Crypto Have a Future?
Despite all of the issues, cryptocurrency continues to rise non-stop, there are a few hiccups, but still, many people trust it and invest in it a lot. The value of crypto continues to increase, providing opportunities for many to get rich fast. So we can say that crypto has a very bright future as a way for people to protect their wealth. This fact is further solidified by Honduras being the first country whose government has started to accept crypto directly. The total amount of people that have so far invested in it has crossed the 50 million mark and is still increasing rapidly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.