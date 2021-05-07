The issue of food packaging is one that many are concerned with at the moment. Many methods we used in the past are fast becoming obsolete, and we need new solutions to replace them. Let’s take a closer look at what we might expect in the future of food packaging.
Image Source: Pixabay
A Move Away From Plastics
One of the most important moves that we are likely to see here is a shift away from plastics. They are difficult to recycle, and we already have so many pieces of plastic polluting our planet in landfills and other areas. Therefore, it is important that we try to seek out some other solutions that could replace them.
The issue is that plastic is cheap and easy to manufacture on a large scale. Though some might be willing to pay for more sustainable packaging if it costs more, this is often not a feasible option for the majority of the population. A gap needs to be bridged that will provide high-quality and sustainable protection for food items without being overly expensive and unable to be implemented on a mass scale.
What Can We Use as a Replacement?
A fantastic option that we could turn to can be found in metals. We have been storing food in tins and cans for many years already, and that is unlikely to change any time soon. There are so many options out there that could make use of aluminium rolled products as alternatives to plastics.
Aluminium is cheap and sustainable, and it can also be shaped to fit a lot of different products. No matter what someone might need the packaging for, aluminium could offer a fantastic option for those who want to find alternatives to plastic. Throw in how easy it is to recycle, and it is clear that this is a product that will suit those who want to use more sustainable options too.
A Need to Be Adaptive
Food packaging is always shaped by our needs. Canning took off because we needed ways to preserve food for a long time. Single-use plastics kept food fresh while still being lightweight and easy to grab on the go. As our lives and needs change, so will some of the food packaging that we decide to use.
Developing sustainable goods is the way forward, but there needs to be the preparation for change in there too. What might work out well for a few years could prove to be disastrous later down the line. We need to be able to adapt and change our food packaging as quickly and as often as we want.
Food packaging is something that is often brought up in conversations about sustainability, and it is clear that this is the direction that the industry is headed in. Though plastics are still as prevalent as ever, we are slowly beginning to see a swing towards better alternatives such as aluminium and other options that will be considered to be sustainable for quite some time.
