Recently, state actors and authorities have passed new legislation and new initiatives to change and hopefully improve Kentucky education. We’ve summarized and compiled the latest happenings and what it means for Kentucky going forward.
New Initiatives
Kentucky state aims to help 60% of the state’s population to complete higher education (college/university). This was the topic at hand at the Paducah Chamber of Commerce very recently. While it’s a positive goal, it will require a lot of work and effort from the state. They will need to exert proper influence on a local level.
This incentive has been in the works for Kentucky, led by the Paducah Innovation Hub. Their main goals are to produce satisfied professionals and talents and to keep them in the state. Paducah is taking the initiative to provide students with the necessary experience to get offered full-time roles once they’ve gone through the whole process of secondary and tertiary education.
Now, let’s move on. So, what does the hub seek to aim by pushing these incentives on the state? They only have the best intentions in mind. They do want to exert a positive influence beyond the local scale, aiming to tip the balance for Kentucky education. So, what’s the verdict? Simply to improve a somewhat stagnant and problematic education system.
New Legislations
In April, new legislation was passed in Kentucky regarding the state's education system. The lawmakers approved a bill aimed at addressing a shortage of teachers, but they did not consider the Democratic governor's proposal to increase school employees' pay by 5%.
The heated debate during the legislative session focused on issues of sex and gender, including new laws that strengthen parents' rights to challenge school materials and programs related to sexuality and transgender issues and dictate bathroom policies for transgender students. One of the new laws allows school boards to hear complaints from parents about materials, programs, or events that they consider inappropriate for minors.
Senate Bills
The legislature passed Senate Bill 150, which prohibits the Kentucky Department of Education from issuing guidance on using trans students' pronouns, bans gender-affirming medical care for trans minors, and dictates what students in fifth grade or below can be taught about sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases.
The legislature also passed Senate Bill 107, which requires Senate confirmation of the Kentucky education commissioner, a move that Governor Beshear criticized as politicizing the hiring process. Possible education reforms for the next legislative session include tweaking the state's school funding formula and increasing wages for teachers. The task force of lawmakers has been examining whether the SEEK formula needs to change to address disparities in school funding.
House Bills
House Bill 319 seeks to recruit more public school teachers and increase retention by establishing interstate licensing of teachers, updating the Kentucky Educator Placement Service System, removing a limit on state-funded teacher scholarships, and directing a review of alternative teacher certification pathways.
House Bill 538 aims to address expulsion and discipline. The bill allows local districts to adopt alternative programs, such as virtual learning at home or in another school setting, in place of expelling students who disrupt and threaten the safety of others in the classroom. Students who threaten others and are considered dangerous are now obliged to be expelled for a minimum of a year.
Overall, the bills signed by Beshear aim to address various issues in Kentucky's education system, including teacher shortages, student discipline, and religious freedom.
Final Thoughts
Leaders and politicians hope to make a positive impact and change with the new incentives and legislation put in place. For Kentucky, a brighter and better education system is in sight, granted that all actions and plans are executed with due diligence.
