There is no argument that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed the world as we know it. Workplace culture is changing, consumer behavior is shifting, and digitalization is now taking entire  sectors by storm. 

We have witnessed great improvements in education, retail, and corporate environments, as companies look to adapt while minimizing losses. However, one of the sectors that has experienced the most significant and sustained growth during this period is the financial services industry

Financial technology (FinTech) has played a key role in lowering coronavirus risks associated with exchanging currency, assisting micro, small, and medium companies (MSMEs), and boosting financial inclusion in developing countries both throughout the pandemic and beyond.

According to recent reports, global investments in the FinTech sector have reached a new high - $98 billion across 2,456 deals, and that’s just in the first quarter of 2021. Given the fact that, in 2020, the annual total reached $121.5 billion across 3,520 deals, we can only assume that, by the end of 2021, these numbers will significantly grow. 

Partnerships, investments, and acquisitions – easier than starting from scratch

Merger and Acquisition deals represent the largest segment of the FinTech investment market, with 353 deals in H1’21 that account for $40.7 billion. They are followed closely by venture deals, which account for $21 billion. 

The reason why many corporations are looking to either partner with, invest in, or acquire FinTech companies is that this process is much easier than having to develop their own business model from scratch. Besides revenue-based solutions, BaaS (banking as a service) models, and business-to-business services, the financial cybersecurity sector is also one to watch throughout the following period, as digitalization brings with it a range of new challenges for the financial sector. 

Amir Nagammy - turning good smart ideas into leading companies

Amir Nagammy is a technology and FinTech investor based in London, who spent the past 25 years building and scaling multiple companies across the United Kingdom, Gulf Cooperation Council, and other emerging markets, and who aims to follow this trail with his recent acquisition in the FinTech sector.

Early 2020, Finablr – a leading money transfer company – collapsed when debts of £1.3 billion surfaced. 

Therefore, in December 2020, Switzerland-headquartered Prism Group AG, co-founded by Amir Nagammy and Guy Rothschild, announced the takeover of Finablr with ambition to rebuild the company. Nagammy believes Finablr deserves to be saved and will bring high returns to this investment. Amir and the Prism Group acknowledge the potential this company has, stating this acquisition will be an investment in the future of payment solutions. 

In addition to Finablr, Prism Group has also acquired the Bahrain Financing Company (BFC), operating similarly in Bahrain, India, Kuwait, among other countries. With theserecent acquisitions, Nagammy and his partners are creating a regional powerhouse, with licences in more than 30 countries. Newly rebranded as Wizz Financial, it aims to become the leading remittance company in the MENA region. 

 

What’s in store for WizzFinancial?

Nagammy plans to turn this acquisition into PayPal-like financial service, that could benefit millions of unbanked people with a way to securely transfer money to their families. 

The company will be restructured – a process that will take several months – to ensure that the new management helps Wizz Financial reach its full potential. 

Through this merger, Prism Group AG hopes to save hundreds of UK jobs and to create new ones in the Middle East and Asian market. Nagammy and his partners will rebuild trust in the UK’s post-Brexit business environment and help the country remain a global FinTech leader. 

With this deal, Wizz Financial becomes a unique financial operator with a solid presence in all six Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC).

FinTech investments around the world – an overview 

As mentioned earlier, the FinTech sector had a lot to gain due to the recent pandemic, accelerating the adoption of these services across the globe, particularly in emerging markets, improving financial inclusion, innovation and socioeconomic levels.

While global leading FinTech hubs remain in same locations – San Francisco Bay, London, and New York – other regions are also registering significant growth in this sector. Tel Aviv is among the cities worth mentioning, as it managed to drop from 20th to 5th place on the ranking of major FinTech Hubs in just one year - other regions have also registered incremental gains such as  Berlin, Hong Kong, and Boston.

In conclusion

If there is one topic we can all agree on is that the FinTech sector is an investment hotspot in 2021 and will continue to be so one for many years to come. Investment firms and corporations are continuously looking for opportunities to penetrate the market now, while it is still relatively new and has a lot of potential for innovation. 

Instead of developing a company from the bottom, many industry leaders choose to invest in existing start-ups or FinTech companies with great potential but low capital, as it facilitates entry in this market. If these companies happen to exist in mature FinTech areas, such as what happened with Finablr in the United Kingdom, one can bet investors are going to be more than interested in providing financial aid. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription