There is no argument that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed the world as we know it. Workplace culture is changing, consumer behavior is shifting, and digitalization is now taking entire sectors by storm.
We have witnessed great improvements in education, retail, and corporate environments, as companies look to adapt while minimizing losses. However, one of the sectors that has experienced the most significant and sustained growth during this period is the financial services industry.
Financial technology (FinTech) has played a key role in lowering coronavirus risks associated with exchanging currency, assisting micro, small, and medium companies (MSMEs), and boosting financial inclusion in developing countries both throughout the pandemic and beyond.
According to recent reports, global investments in the FinTech sector have reached a new high - $98 billion across 2,456 deals, and that’s just in the first quarter of 2021. Given the fact that, in 2020, the annual total reached $121.5 billion across 3,520 deals, we can only assume that, by the end of 2021, these numbers will significantly grow.
Partnerships, investments, and acquisitions – easier than starting from scratch
Merger and Acquisition deals represent the largest segment of the FinTech investment market, with 353 deals in H1’21 that account for $40.7 billion. They are followed closely by venture deals, which account for $21 billion.
The reason why many corporations are looking to either partner with, invest in, or acquire FinTech companies is that this process is much easier than having to develop their own business model from scratch. Besides revenue-based solutions, BaaS (banking as a service) models, and business-to-business services, the financial cybersecurity sector is also one to watch throughout the following period, as digitalization brings with it a range of new challenges for the financial sector.
Amir Nagammy - turning good smart ideas into leading companies
Amir Nagammy is a technology and FinTech investor based in London, who spent the past 25 years building and scaling multiple companies across the United Kingdom, Gulf Cooperation Council, and other emerging markets, and who aims to follow this trail with his recent acquisition in the FinTech sector.
Early 2020, Finablr – a leading money transfer company – collapsed when debts of £1.3 billion surfaced.
Therefore, in December 2020, Switzerland-headquartered Prism Group AG, co-founded by Amir Nagammy and Guy Rothschild, announced the takeover of Finablr with ambition to rebuild the company. Nagammy believes Finablr deserves to be saved and will bring high returns to this investment. Amir and the Prism Group acknowledge the potential this company has, stating this acquisition will be an investment in the future of payment solutions.
In addition to Finablr, Prism Group has also acquired the Bahrain Financing Company (BFC), operating similarly in Bahrain, India, Kuwait, among other countries. With theserecent acquisitions, Nagammy and his partners are creating a regional powerhouse, with licences in more than 30 countries. Newly rebranded as Wizz Financial, it aims to become the leading remittance company in the MENA region.
What’s in store for WizzFinancial?
Nagammy plans to turn this acquisition into PayPal-like financial service, that could benefit millions of unbanked people with a way to securely transfer money to their families.
The company will be restructured – a process that will take several months – to ensure that the new management helps Wizz Financial reach its full potential.
Through this merger, Prism Group AG hopes to save hundreds of UK jobs and to create new ones in the Middle East and Asian market. Nagammy and his partners will rebuild trust in the UK’s post-Brexit business environment and help the country remain a global FinTech leader.
With this deal, Wizz Financial becomes a unique financial operator with a solid presence in all six Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC).
FinTech investments around the world – an overview
As mentioned earlier, the FinTech sector had a lot to gain due to the recent pandemic, accelerating the adoption of these services across the globe, particularly in emerging markets, improving financial inclusion, innovation and socioeconomic levels.
While global leading FinTech hubs remain in same locations – San Francisco Bay, London, and New York – other regions are also registering significant growth in this sector. Tel Aviv is among the cities worth mentioning, as it managed to drop from 20th to 5th place on the ranking of major FinTech Hubs in just one year - other regions have also registered incremental gains such as Berlin, Hong Kong, and Boston.
In conclusion
If there is one topic we can all agree on is that the FinTech sector is an investment hotspot in 2021 and will continue to be so one for many years to come. Investment firms and corporations are continuously looking for opportunities to penetrate the market now, while it is still relatively new and has a lot of potential for innovation.
Instead of developing a company from the bottom, many industry leaders choose to invest in existing start-ups or FinTech companies with great potential but low capital, as it facilitates entry in this market. If these companies happen to exist in mature FinTech areas, such as what happened with Finablr in the United Kingdom, one can bet investors are going to be more than interested in providing financial aid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.