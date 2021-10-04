Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels
What are the hidden truths about sales tax? That’s the question that this article will attempt to answer in detail. Sales tax is a necessary evil, but it doesn’t have to be so bad! Below are five facts you may not know about sales taxes and how they can affect your business.
The origin of sales taxation dates back to Ancient Rome
The first sales tax in the United States was imposed at 0.25% on all goods and services sold by Congress to help pay for its war debts during the Revolutionary War, but it lasted only from 1791 to 1802.
The biggest challenge of sales tax is that it can be complicated
Even though many states have a single or even no sales tax, some cities or counties may charge an additional rate for their purposes. This leads to the possibility of multiple rates by different taxing authorities within one state, leading to confusion and mistakes.
Congress passed the first national law taxing retail sale in 1894
It required a one percent tax on the sale price of all articles made from or containing cotton, wool, iron, and steel. But this law was declared unconstitutional in 1895 by the U.S Supreme Court because it violated Article I Section VIII Clause I, which reads: “No Tax or Duty shall be laid on Articles exported from any State.”
Sales taxes are determined by the state, county, or city
All states and some localities collect sales taxes, but not all do so on the same basis. Some base their tax rate on both state and county or city rates, while others may use only one of those factors to establish a tax rate. This can confuse online retailers since they will have no control over the factors that establish the tax rate and may not know which rates apply.
In most circumstances, there is no such thing as a universal sales tax rate because each government entity can set its own rules for taxation based on their needs. This makes it difficult to calculate how much revenue will be generated for each type of sale made.
Sales taxation is complicated in the United States, but it’s simpler for online sales.
For example, all states that have a general retail sales tax exempt food purchased at grocery stores from this tax. The problem with groceries arises when they are sold by other types of retailers like department stores or gas stations where no exemptions exist. This is just one of the reasons why online retailers have an advantage over their traditional counterparts.
Sales taxation can be complicated, but there’s a way to simplify it.
As a business owner or manager, the most important thing is to know which rules and regulations are applicable. To your particular case so that you won’t be surprised by unexpected costs. There are many resources available to help you determine your state or local tax rate so that you can find out what the rules are before filing a return, which will save time and money for all involved.
Online retailers and online sales
Online retailers have an advantage over traditional counterparts because they can easily calculate sales tax rates and exemptions. Sales taxation is complicated, but it’s simpler for online sales. As a business owner or manager, the most important thing is for you to know which rules apply to your particular case so that you won’t be surprised by unexpected costs. There are many resources available to help you determine your state or local tax rate so that you can find out what the rules are before filing a return, which will save time and money for all involved.
Sales tax is a topic that most people don't like to discuss. It's complicated and confusing, but it doesn't have to be with the right information at your fingertips. Looking for sales tax help? Check out TaxConnex.com
