In April 2021, NFT sales for the last 30 days ranged about 64 million dollars. Likewise, by December 2021, the sales surged to nearly 147 million dollars (for the last 30 days).

The statistics manifest the growing market of NFTs and how it has come a long way. It also signifies the sky-high evolution of NFT in months. Here's more about its market in detail: 

What is the Working Principle of NFTs?

Before moving on to the role of NFTs in different domains, let's comprehend its working principle. The entire concept revolves around the following considerations: 

  1. NFTs are unique tokens that can run on platforms where they were made.

  2. They come with ownership that can be proved. This means no duplication or fraudulence.

  3. NFTs can be traded through cryptocurrencies within the market. 

  4. NFTs come in variable standards, of which the most prominent one is ERC-721 that works on the Ethereum network. 

Disruption of NFTs in Industries 

Apart from that, NFT comes with several perks, including authenticity, ownership, and transferability. Thanks to its perks, NFT is pretty visible in the future credibility of cryptocurrency. Also, these attributes have made it a significant part of numerous industries that further contributed to its evolution. Some of the famous ones include: 

Gaming

The gaming industry is one of the many reasons why NFT boomed in recent years. The use of NFT in gaming is mostly associated with tokenizing gaming assets. This may include entities like points and credits. Not only does it manifest the ownership of the asset, but it also ensures its exchangeability. Most of the games that offer NFT are based on the Ethereum blockchain. 

The popularity of NFT makes it an essential option for investment. In fact, numerous people from both the new and old generations are already trying their luck. So, why not give it a try yourself? If you want to, it's best to start trading and buying NFTs here. It's a platform led by industry veterans with years of experience. Thus, they will guide you with everything that's required to be consistent in the industry. If things go right, you may develop adequate skills to rule the industry with proficiency. 

Collectibles

NFTs are quite popular amidst industrial sectors like collectibles. One of the first collectibles was introduced in 2017 as Cryptopunks. Following this, CryptoKitties came up and boomed with a whopping value of $38 million. Since then, NFTs have become more and more popular. Soon the idea of tokenization become an eternal part of celebrities and their fan base. 

Art Industry

NFT has gained recognition as NFT-backed digital artworks. The entire process here is similar to that of conventional art investment. You can buy the artwork and sell it in NFT marketplaces, once the market value surges. 

Also, people like to buy NFT-backed artworks for their uniqueness, status, and high value. Such feasibility of NFT helped in the sale of digital images for millions. There was a sale of nearly $ 12.9 million worth of artwork in 2020! 

Music Industry

NFT in music came along with the growth of the industry. It's a way artists and musicians make NFTs for auctioning digital media. The mode of payment includes cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoins, etc. Eventually, the music NFT sales volume in March 2021 increased to $ 26.7 million dollars! 

Others

Some other industries that benefitted from NFT include:

  1. Event tickets

  2. Insurance

  3. Sports

  4. Domain name

  5. Virtual vehicles and more

The popularity of NFT has contributed to its marketing surge. From gaming to music, its demand is everywhere. Thus, its marketing evolution is obligatory. But will it stay persistent like this? Well, with the visible growth, the chances are pretty high!

 

