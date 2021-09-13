Saving money is always a good thing, and to help save for big ticket items, people employ AI mortgage services to help meet goals.

Home Lending Pal can help you save money, with the help of modern technology.

Here are some tips that individuals and even small business owners can make use of:

Track your spending

Budgeting apps are a good and practical way to keep track of your monthly cash flow - your earnings minus your expenses. These budgeting apps come with all sorts of features that can help you reach your targeted savings amount faster. And since it’ll be installed on your phone, you can readily see your spending habits and can make the necessary lifestyle tweaks here and there (such as limiting your coffee shop visits or cutting down on online shopping) to help you spend less and save more.

Cancel unnecessary subscriptions

Technology gives us a lot of things, but we have to ask ourselves - do we really need them? This goes the same for all those subscriptions we have online. Check which subscriptions you aren’t using regularly and untick the auto-renew option. And if you really aren’t using it (like a streaming service), uninstall it altogether or opt for the free versions.

Never bootleg tech

Pirated software while cheap and even free upfront can cost you more money down the road. Using legitimate, genuine software helps protect you from hackers, spammers, and the like. This keeps all your personal data, including financial details, safe from prying eyes.

Advertise online

Whether it’s your side hustle or a budding enterprise, you can save money by advertising your wares and services online. Use social media, hashtag away, and make SEO work for you. What’s good about advertising online, it gives you data and metrics on which of your advertising efforts really works. That way, you can focus on that one thing (or two), saving you not just money, but also time and effort.

Bundle your tech

When it comes to tech, a good bargain can be found in bundles - bundling your cable and internet results in savings as much as $40 per month or even more, depending on your carrier. 

Autosave

Tech lets you save automatically - have your bank move a fixed amount from your paycheck to a savings account (aside from regular savings) designated for emergencies or for big items like a nice holiday.

Switch up your mobile plan

Save money on your cell phone bill by switching up your plan. Go over your plan and review it - opt for autopay as carriers can slash up to $10 from your bill when you sign up for autopayments. Another way to save is to go prepaid, especially if you have a tight or a fixed budget. You can also save by skipping on the phone upgrades and cash in on discounts such as a student discount.

We hope these simple tips have given you ideas on how to further save money with the help of technology.

 

 

