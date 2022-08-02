Whenever you learn about horse racing odds, you are bound to come across some amazing horse races that went against all expectations. These are either an underdog who somehow won or a neck-to-neck finish that has everyone kept on the edge.
Below we have compiled a list of the 12 most exciting racing across history, that will be immortalized in horse racing for their outcome.
Brokers Tip And Head Play, 1933 Kentucky Derby
This race took the term “fighting finish” literally. Herb Fisher and Don Meade started whipping and holding on to each other as their respective horses Head Play and Brokers Tip came to the finish line.
In the end, it was declared that Brokers Tip won. However, the jockeys continued to fight after the race had finished. Both of them were suspended for 30 days because of their behavior.
Omaha And Quashed, 1936 Ascot Gold Cup
This battle of the sexes had everyone on the edge of their seat. It was a photo finish when photo finishes weren’t available, this meant the crowd have to wait to find out who won. In the end, the filly Quashed got first place. For many years this was considered the greatest race of all time because of the anticipation.
Mandarin, 1962 Grand Steeplechase De Paris
This race is memorable because early on Mandarin’s bridle broke, leaving Jocker Fred Winter with no breaks or steering. Winter had to race with leg power and motivation alone.
Even with this disadvantage, he managed to keep up a 100-yard lead until Lumino overtook right near the end. In the end, both jockey and horse were exhausted.
Crisp And Red Rum, 1973 Grand National
In the 1973 Grand National, Crisp was a joint favorite to win with Red Rum. Throughout the first half of the race, Crisp had built up an incredible lead at almost 20 lengths.
However, Crisp was carrying a top weight of 12 stone and was getting tired. Just 2 strides from the finishing post, Red Rum overtook him and won the race.
Secretariat, 1973 Belmont Stakes
It is impossible to talk about horse racing without mentioning Secretariat's incredible feat at the 1973 Belmont Stakes. Secretariat created the largest margin of victory at any Belmont Stakes with 31 lengths.
It is a display of one of the best horses in racing history setting records and exciting crowds.
Bayakoa And Go For Wand, 1990 Breeders' Cup Distaff
This race was a head-to-head and one to remember, just not for a good reason. Bayakoa ended up winning her second Breeders’ Cup in a row, but it was the fate of Go For Wand that made this race memorable.
Just after the final turn Go For Wand’s leg went out and shattered. This caused her to fall to the track before attempting to limp. Unfortunately, it was too severe of an injury and she had to be euthanized on the track. This accident was shown live on television.
Arcangues, 1993 Breeders’ Cup Classic
With 133-1 odds, Arcangues’ story is the definition of an underdog. Being a French horse, the 1993 Breeders’ Cup was his debut in American racing. This meant that he only had previous experience with running on grass so the odds were heavily against him.
While he was trailing behind for most of the race, he built up speed at the end and ended up in 1st place.
Victory Gallop, 1998 Belmont Stakes
In 1998, Victory Gallop beat out fan favorite Real Quiet who was on his way to winning a Triple Crown. It had seemed like Real Quiet was sure to win, but Victory Gallop took the win by only a few inches.
War Emblem And Sarava, 2002 Belmont Stakes
Another ruined Triple Crown, War Emblem was on the path after his wins at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Unfortunately, he stumbled early on in the race and ended up in 8th place overall. The biggest surprise was the victory of Sarava, at 70-1 odds it is the biggest long-shot victory in Belmont Stakes history.
Mine That Bird, 2009 Kentucky Derby
At 50-1 odds, no one saw Mine That Bird win the 2009 Kentucky Derby. It almost appeared to be that way with him being nearly dead last for the whole race. He left the gate about 8 lengths from the pack but ended up winning the whole thing with a 7-length distance. This is the largest margin of victory since Assault's victory around 60 years prior.
Creator, 2016 Belmont Stakes
This is considered one of the largest upsets in racing history. Creator was up against fan favorites Exaggerator and Stradivari, neither of which finished in the top 4. Creator won at 10-1 odds against Destin. It was the 4th photo finish in Belmont Stakes history.
Conclusion
As you can see, horse racing is a tense and exciting sport that gets even better when the outcome is unpredictable. Sometimes a race can be classed as an ‘upset’ but this just means it was a real nail-biter and those betting against the odds won big.
