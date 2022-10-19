In today's business environment virtual data room (VDR) has revolutionized the transaction process. Direct access 24/7/365 from anywhere and any device with an internet connection, secure data management and storage, as well as significant time and money savings in confidential business transactions - these are the key reasons why companies are turning virtual instead of physical data rooms. Additionally, the dealers' online version removes many pitfalls and threats that reduce the ability to deal with the plan.
Data Room: What Is It?
Virtual data room is a secure online data repository that is used to store and distribute data. Online data rooms are used when there is a need for strict data confidentiality. They have many advantages over physical data rooms such as 24/7 data availability from any device, any location, data management security and cost effectiveness. Virtual data rooms are used in many industries including biotechnology, IT and telecommunications, investment banking, accounting, government, energy, business brokers, etc.
The virtual data room plays a key role in the secure management of M&A due diligence, tenders and contract negotiations. This will help streamline and secure the transaction management process.
Top Best Virtual Data Rooms
The best virtual data rooms and their main features will be discussed below. In addition, if you want to read more about data rooms for M&A, learn this article.
IDeals Virtual Data Room
iDeals Virtual Data Room is a powerful data sharing solution used by more than 4,000 companies worldwide, including many from the Fortune 1000 since 2008. This success is based on a continuous approach to innovation, including ongoing R&D (research and development) efforts, efficient cloud infrastructure and instantly available customer services. Thanks to iDeals' advanced document sharing technology and puncture resistance, contractors from around the world can fully comply with due diligence requirements.
Intralinks Dealspace
Intralinks is a global provider of secure content management and collaboration solutions. Founded in 1996, Intralinks enables the exchange, control and management of information between organizations through a virtual data room and workspace solutions designed to share data inside and outside the corporate firewall. Intralinks VIA is a core product of the company, supporting strategic collaboration solutions across a wide range of industries, including financial services, life sciences, technology, and manufacturing.
Merrill Datasite
Merrill DataSite is a secure virtual data protection solution that streamlines the processes of mergers, acquisitions, IPO divestments or any transaction that requires due diligence. Merrill DataSite's Virtual Data Space (VDR) solutions enable customers to trade faster, more efficiently and better. Find out how Merrill DataSite will significantly reduce transaction times and reduce transaction costs by presenting documents in an online data room.
OneHub
OneHub is a secure data room solution for small, medium and large companies and freelancers. It is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iPhone/iPad. Provides drag and drop functionality for uploading folders. Provides custom branding features.
It has dozens of security features such as session timeouts and role-based permissions. OneHub offers a free 14-day trial for team and business plans. The Team Plan costs $29.95 per month. The business plan will cost $99.95 per month.
Brainloop Dataroom
Brainloop Secure Dataroom is an advanced virtual workspace with full security architecture, available around the world around the clock, via a web browser and proprietary tablet applications. Brainloop ensures secure collaboration in a transparent secure online workspace while keeping confidential documents protected at all times. Find out why companies around the world use Brainloop for conference room communication, R&D, legal work and other areas where confidential documents need to be shared.
SmartRoom
VDR SmartRoom offers virtual data room services for many business areas, such as capital markets, legal solutions, and corporate exchanges. Secure document hosting, shared use, convenient management of confidential information, discussion directly on the platform. SmartRoom provides virtual data room solutions for small, medium and large companies. It is a web-based solution and supports Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems.
It provides features such as sending documents to SmartRoom via e-mail, integration with Microsoft Office, sharing documents via a secure link, SmartLock, Reports and Alerts. Supports zip upload for large amounts of data.
Watchdox by Blackberry
WatchDox by BlackBerry offers secure mobile data sharing and dissemination solutions from its virtual room that allows users to collaborate easily, increasing productivity. Combining data center security with the user-friendly WatchDox app secures advanced digital rights management (DRM) to documents from your preferred corporate content repositories from multiple destinations inside and outside your organization, including networks, desktops, and mobile devices.
Box Virtual Data Room
Box is a secure content management and collaboration platform founded in 2005. Recently, File Box introduced a virtual data space service with advanced security features, digital rights management, and a convenient file storage system to upload contracts, financial statements, and other due diligence files. The use of multiple layers of protection securely stores critical business information, helping teams and enterprises across industries share, manage and work with their most important information from anywhere, on any device.
What Features Do Virtual Data Rooms Offer?
Overall, the main goal of any online data room software is to securely store, manage and share your most valuable data when making transactions. Besides, internet data providers help the trading sites better prepare for the transaction and plan their strategy well.
Secure data management (data encryption, antivirus protection, account theft prevention, etc.)
Digital rights management
Document filtering tools
VDR-wide advanced search
Activity tracking and audit log
Compatibility
Smooth scrolling of the browser
Support for many file formats
Bulk upload
File dragging and dropping
Possibility of having many projects on one account.
In addition, the best electronic data room offers many advanced security options, including multi-page login authentication, screen print button disabling, question and answer (Q&A) features, access to time and IP restrictions, integration with Microsoft Office and dynamic watermarks. Moreover, many virtual in-room contract service providers offer in-person training when needed.
The greatest advantage of virtual data room service is the security of confidential information. This will allow you to send documents in large numbers. It also provides features for tracking document activity and setting user permissions.
