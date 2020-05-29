https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/11/08/05/29/surgery-1807541__480.jpg
The number of COVID-19 patients continues to overwhelm many health institutions. Hospitals now have to turn away patients because their facilities no longer have enough beds to provide intense care. Some patients now have to stay in corridors and stay cramped up in hospital rooms.
Amid the coronavirus, a number of outpatient surgery centers have closed their offices. Some have limited the number of elective procedures they do as a response to government orders. However, many are now asking if these ambulant surgery services can reopen and be used as designated centers for treating patients with the coronavirus.
These centers have the required space, staff, and equipment that can be used in areas that have suffered the brunt of the coronavirus.
Many different states have a number of these surgery centers that are not in use if you think about it. They have people who are willing to help and alleviate the burden that big hospitals are dealing with. Often, however, they don’t know how they can help.
Doubling Coronavirus Facilities
Should the government decide to use these outpatient services to help in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, it must be done with careful planning. They need to factor in staffing, regulations, and payment because if these ambulant services are not run properly, they can only do more harm.
It would be a tedious process. According to anesthesiologists, the process cannot happen overnight. They have to set up the facilities to ensure they can have the necessary functionalities that a regular hospital would have, such as pharmacy.
In order to avoid their operations being weighed down by bureaucracy, they’d also have to activate medical billing and coding solutions such as those provided by Fortis ASC Billing Services. That’s why it would help if the government takes a look at this opportunity at the earliest time possible.
If the government approves, the number of facilities that can take on coronavirus patients could efficiently double. This means that the government can reduce the number of deaths, as more patients would have access to ventilators.
Postponing Elective Surgeries
Aside from calls to activate ambulant surgery centers to COVID-19 facilities, there are also calls for other surgeons to postpone doing non-essential operations. There are a couple of reasons that this is an excellent idea.
First, it can help by keeping medical providers safe from being infected with the coronavirus. Second, it limits the use of personal protective equipment such as Hazmat suits and surgical masks.
As much as possible, all procedures now must be centered on beating the novel coronavirus, until researchers and scientists can come up with a vaccine that makes us all safe from infection.
Converting Anesthesiology Equipment to Ventilators
Vice President Mike Pence seems to support the idea of using anesthesia machines as ventilators. In an earlier press briefing, Pence said: “We have determined several weeks ago that the devices that anesthesiologists use for outpatient surgery can be converted with the change of a single vent to a very useful ventilator.”
However, these machines, as experts noted, are not ventilators. While they can provide ventilation, it lacks the sophistication and other functions that a critical care ventilator can provide. They function differently and have different settings. Using them as ventilators for COVID-19 patients would need careful consideration.
Still, it presents an opportunity for the U.S. federal government to help big hospitals and coronavirus positive patients to get a shot at having a machine help them with their respiration. It’s better than having nothing at all.
The U.S. now has hundreds of thousands of anesthesia machines and surgery centers that they can convert. The only thing lacking is the oversight to make things happen. Switching them now can save many lives and lighten the burden of healthcare workers.
