The business world is full of freelance myths and illusions regarding working remotely and how much do freelance web developers make, yet one wish is certain: people desire and demand this option. However, a lot of founders are still wary of doing business remotely. Some even make it mandatory for employees to come back to workplaces of concern for their productivity or loss of control. They should mention that hiring employees remotely provides advantages for firms, with cost reductions among the top benefits.
The research states businesses that switch to remote work make annual savings of $10,600 per employee.
Let's take down the numbers and attributes.
Office space rental fees
Workspaces must be at least 120 square feet per individual on average. With the remaining space designated for storage, meeting spaces, a kitchen area, walking space, and office equipment, the medium individual workstation should have a perimeter of roughly 50 square feet.
In the top 10 US tech areas, the cost of a square foot co-working space ranges from $25,41 in Pittsburgh to $87,18 in San Francisco. The sector average is $46,5 per square foot per month or $5580 per staff per year in leasing space costs. Not a small amount, is it?
Utility costs
A commercial office space's total annual running costs average around $17.68 per square foot.
This amount covers maintenance and repairs, utilities, and other costs.
Guess how much will be spent by a company per employee per year? 2,121 USD! (120x$17.68)
Snacks
Office culture without coffee? What? Little snack breaks with a cup of coffee and a bar, say 5$ per employee daily, turns into an annual of 1300$ per employee.
Initial expenses
You hire an in-house employee- gotta provide them with a place to work. Taking the minimum of a desk table (35-50 USD), a chair (40-60 USD), and a laptop (1000- 1500 USD), a one-time expense adds up to 1100-1600 USD.
Deductibles
Some employees choose cell phone plans, internet costs, team lunches, and monthly perks. Usually, such compensation goes under 100 USD a month. However, consider not one worker but a few; the price goes to 200-400 USD a month. Why not offer a one-time bonus of 500 USD to improve the home office?
Surprisingly enough, certain companies encourage and care about their employees by offering bonuses like gym membership, massages, or offering to cover personal development expenses.
Marr Darrow, CEO, and co-founder ofVivun, a global provider of Buyer Experience (BX) software, explained how the given technique is implemented within his company. He reimburses $150 for his monthly Fresh Air Friday days once a quarter. And it works like this, for instance, he purchased running shoes and free weights, while his employee purchased a musical instrument and a subscription to a meditation app. The only catch is that we must upload pictures of our Fresh Air Friday day (without showing the purchase) to our Slack channel each month.
And just like that, both sides are satisfied. Employees are left with something that brings a better change in their life, while employers, pretty surely, are happy to be part of such a positive shift.
On average, the benefit packages go under 100 USD/ month or 500$ per one-time bonus.
Wondering what else is out there? Hiring employees offshore for remote work opens up a budget-saving window of opportunity.
Hiring remotely gives access to a bigger talent pool, making it possible to search for skilled pros in any location and discover growing markets, which are saturated with high-level professionals with lower salary demands and better tax opportunities.
Curious to know the average hourly rates in European countries for 2022?
US: $50.64
Ukraine: $30
Romania: $32
Poland: $35 (source)
What to expect from remote hiring?
The bigger talent pool, fewer expenses, and indeed, satisfaction of the needs of modern-day employees who rather maintain a better work/life balance and spare time in commuting- all that comes with offshore employment.
Kari DePhillips, the CEO of The Content Factory, claims that her team saves 500+ hours per year (each) just by skipping the well-known routine of waking up and getting ready to be ready to do the job and commuting to the downtown office and back on top of that.
Nonetheless, a wider talent pool shouldn't always be associated with geography or location expansion. Kari tells that she once had a worker who couldn't perform well in the well-established office space because of their chronic conditions. On the other hand, their performance from home was much better, thus demonstrating that remote settings open up new possibilities for truly inclusive work.
Does remote hiring have any downsides?
Nothing comes without sacrifice. So, yes! But much less than it has advantages.
Global remote employment brings more paperwork and HR processes, so roll up your sleeves and get ready for it.
Richard Mabey, CEO and co-founder at Juro legal tech company, points out that the companies have to start considering their adaptation to the practices of cross-border employment on the same level as they are dealing with compliance issues. Mabey emphasizes that hiring locally is relatively easy, whereas hiring candidates from other locations is more complex.
Before stepping feet into the waters of remote employment, consider taking time to improve.
Teresha Aird, co-founder, and CMO of Offices.net, an online commercial real estate brokerage, stresses that because of the absence of robust in-house cyber security measures, just one blunder by an off-site working employee can have far-reaching consequences on their proprietary methods remaining need-to-know.
At the same time, cross-cultural aspects can take up both sides.
From the first consideration, a culturally diverse team enables the company to acquire new skills and work concepts. While it also sets a probability of cultural barriers. Some countries, oddly, have unique demands for working remotely. Deharveng, Head of People at the video engagement platform Livestorm, contributes that remote worker reimbursement is a regulated practice for their French employees.
According to Marie-Agnes Deharveng, people that take their time to come to the office and those who choose remote work shouldn't and cannot have different benefits. Deharveng stresses that meal vouchers are part of the essential kit.
To conclude
The lockdown has made work from home a stressful necessity, yet over time it became an essential way of conducting business for many employers and employees. These days, as the world is waking up from the consequences of Covid-19, professionals still expect an option of hybrid or remote working. It allows them to live more joyfully, improving work productivity and maintaining a more balanced work-life ratio by simply saving loads of time.
Not only do employees benefit from remote work, but so do companies. It enables them to save the budget yet hire high-class specialists at a lower cost since the talent pool is wider.
Google, Amazon, and Samsung built research and development centers in Ukraine. Grammarly, Solana, WhatsApp, and Gitlab, were all founded or co-founded by Ukrainians. Intel, Microsoft, and Simens are among the companies that rely on Polish professionals in their R&D. HP, Oracle, and IBM opened up working spaces in Romania.
An experience we received in lockdown demonstrated to us that working remotely can be remarkably efficient and that opportunities are countless. Companies have better possibilities of investing in policies and processes, employee training, and team spirit support to soothe an adaptation to remote work.
Behind the scenes
To conduct the research on savings from remote work, Lemon.io has divided companies into groups based on the number of workers: 0–10, 11–50, 50–100, 101–250, 250–500, 500–1000, and 1000–5000. Our researchers used open-source market averages for rent, utilities, snacks and beverages, furniture, and gadgets. At the same time, the rental price analysis considered the ten largest US hubs.
