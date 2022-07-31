Tips like brushing, flossing, using a mouthwash, and avoiding frequent intake of soda and sugary treats are already what we follow regularly to maintain good oral health and hygiene. However, most of us are not aware that what we eat also determines how sound our teeth and gum remain. To make it clear, our teeth and gums are also in need of certain nutrients and minerals to keep everything intact associated with it.
Nutrients and Minerals For Healthy Teeth and Gums
The nutrients and minerals that support your oral health are commonly seen in the food varieties you regularly consume. But for those with lower immunity levels or specific medical conditions, it would be ideal to use supplements like Prodentim to support the strength of their teeth and gums.
Here you are about to explore some of the most essential nutrients and minerals that can greatly influence your entire oral health.
Calcium
Everyone knows the importance of calcium in supporting teeth, gums, and bones. It also can provide an array of health benefits like enhancing the health and functions of your muscles, heart, and nerves. Besides, calcium is also essential to assist nerves in transporting signals between the brain and other parts of your body.
Even though calcium is one of the crucial minerals that you should take in great amounts to support your teeth, bones, and gums, it is quite easy to find sources of calcium and include them in your diet as mentioned in ProDentim reviews
Here are the calcium-rich food varieties that you can easily find at your local grocery stores.
Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese
Fishes and sea foods like sardine, salmon, shrimp, anchovies, and shellfish.
Veggies like kale, spinach, collard greens, and broccoli
Fruits like apricot, kiwi, oranges, papaya, berries, and litchi
Nuts like almonds, walnuts, brazil nuts, chia seeds, and flax seeds.
Phosphorus
Consuming phosphorus-rich foods benefit your body by helping with the proper absorption and use of calcium and other nutrients, which facilitates the strength of your teeth and gums. At the same time, it also protects and rebuilds your tooth enamel to fight against damage. Phosphorus combines with calcium and forms crystalline calcium phosphate, a mineral compound that protects the inner part of the teeth.
Take a look at the foods that are good sources of phosphorus:
Chicken, pork, and turkey
Organ meats like liver, brain, and heart.
Seafood
Dairy
Seeds and nuts
Whole grains
Quinoa
Vitamin C
As vitamin C is essential to maintain gingiva, periodontal ligament, cementum, and alveolar bone, it greatly supports periodontal health. It also contributes to the synthesis of collagen and keeps the connective tissue in your gums healthy and strong to hold your teeth in place. This indicates that the deficiency of vitamin C brings complexities like bleeding gums and gum disease.
Have a look at the rich sources of vitamin C, which you can consume often to avoid vitamin C deficiency.
Fruits like citrus fruits, berries, black currant, and orange
Peppers, potatoes, Brussel sprouts, and broccoli
Chestnuts, and ginkgo nuts
Iron
Iron is yet another mineral that keeps the teeth strong. Besides, it also helps other minerals and vitamins to do the same. So, it plays a key role in ensuring that your teeth and gums are getting sufficient nutritional and mineral support. Moreover, iron deficiency can also cause struggles like gum disease and tooth decay.
The following are foods you can consume to satisfy your body’s iron requirements.
Shellfish
Red meat
Tofu
Dark chocolate
broccoli
Pumpkin seeds
Spinach
Organ meats
Legumes
Quinoa
turkey
Potassium
Since potassium greatly can improve bone mineral density, it will directly benefit the strength of your teeth. It also plays a crucial role in preventing blood from becoming too acidic since it can cause massive removal of calcium from teeth and jawbones to weaken them. Along with that, potassium can also help your teeth and biomes to use calcium more efficiently.
Given below are the foods that are highly packed with potassium.
Fruits like bananas, oranges, apricots, grapefruit, and cantaloupe
Dried fruits like prunes, raisins, and dates.
Veggies like spinach, broccoli, potatoes, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, peas, and leafy greens.
Fishes like tuna, halibut, cod, trout, and rockfish
Beans and legumes
To conclude...
Even though the above-listed nutrients and minerals are essential to support your teeth and gums, it is necessary to consume them only in their required quantities. So, whenever you think about trying their supplementation, always ensure that you are taking their required quantities in the right way. If you are totally confused regarding it, never ignore the idea of taking a word with your dentist or a nutritionist to get appropriate help.
