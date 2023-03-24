Pattern baldness in men is the thinning of hair from the hairline to the crown (top of the head). It is a very common condition that affects 1 out of every two men aged 40 and above. This condition is hereditary but can be addressed.
You can do many ways to address the effect of pattern baldness. If you’re experiencing hair loss, you can try the things below to address the condition:
Visit a Dermatologist
The first thing you should do is to visit a dermatologist. They will examine your condition closely and diagnose you properly. Once you have been diagnosed, this is where the right treatment begins.
There are different causes of baldness in men. Some men lose hair due to scalp injury others might have a medical condition that causes hair thinning, like male pattern baldness or androgenic alopecia.
Your doctor will also be the one who knows what type of treatment is suitable for you. However, you can still suggest some treatments you are interested in, like the ones we will discuss later.
Additionally, the dermatologist will be a reliable source of information about your condition to understand better what's happening to you.
Take Proper Medication
There are medications that you can take to treat pattern baldness in males. When you visit your dermatologist, you can discuss the possible medication that is suitable for you. You can opt for a topical or oral medication, whichever your doctor sees fit.
If you decide to take a medication to slow down the effect of pattern baldness, you might want to consider getting a coupon. For example, having a Propecia Coupon will help you save money if you are going for this type of medication.
Propecia is one of the oral medications that help slow down baldness among individuals suffering from hair loss.
Use Laser Treatment
Aside from using medication to slow down hair loss, you can also opt for a laser treatment. Low-level laser therapy is also referred to as cold laser therapy or red light therapy. Laser treatment illuminates photons in your scalp tissues.
The weak cells on your scalp absorb these photons, which triggers hair growth. Many individuals opt for laser treatment as it is safe, less painful, and less invasive than a hair transplant.
Laser treatment encourages hair follicles to grow using low-dose laser, improving circulation. A study conducted in 2013 showed that men aged 18 to 48 had noticed a 39% increase in hair growth within 16 weeks of using laser treatment.
Additionally, laser devices that you can use at home are already available in the market. However, due to the popularity of the said products, FDA encourages consumers to only purchase those devices with "FDA Cleared" written on the packaging. It means that the FDA recognizes the devices as safe treatments you can use.
Hair Transplant
If you want a long-term solution to thinning some parts of your head, a hair transplant is your best approach.
A hair transplant is a surgical procedure where a piece of hair-bearing skin from one part of your scalp and transplants to the part where the hair starts to thin out. The skin used for transplant is usually taken from the back of your head.
The part where the skin was taken is called the donor site. This hair transplant approach is called grafting.
The grafting approach is the most common approach used in hair transplant surgery. Other approaches are scalp reduction, flap surgery, and tissue expansion. If you don't mind going under the knife, this approach will be your best option.
The result of hair transplant surgery will be in full effect after a year. Expect that the hair from the grafted skin will fall off as it heals. It is normal and should not be a cause for concern. However, you can always ask your doctor for advice if you're still worried.
Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)
Platelet-rich plasma, or PRP, is another way of addressing male pattern baldness. It has become a popular option for many men who suffer hair loss due to this condition. PRP is known to treat sports injuries or wound healing in trauma and joint injury.
But recently, PRP has been highly used in treating baldness in men. In this method, the plasma will be injected into your scalp. The plasma used contains two elements: the plasma and the platelets.
Your dermatologist will draw blood from you if you are required to undergo PRP treatment. This blood will then be placed in the centrifuge machine, which separates your plasma from your red blood cells.
The plasma separated from your red blood cells will then be injected into your scalp, where hair is thinning. This treatment requires numerous sessions. For the first three months, you are required to be injected with plasma once a month.
Once you've completed the three months initial treatment, you will only need to return once every three to six months. The effect of PRP on pattern baldness can be noticeable within six months after the procedure.
Don't Lose Hope
Most men who are experiencing male pattern baldness are becoming stressed out with their condition. Others lose hope that they can be treated. It shouldn't be the case because there are many ways you can do to address the issue, which are effective, and others even provide a long-term solution.
Thus, consider your different options and talk to your dermatologist about each of them to better decide what approach is ideal for you.
