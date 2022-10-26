5G is the shorthand description of the fifth generation of wireless cellular networks being rolled out in many countries worldwide. It brings a higher level of connectivity with a focus on improving mobile data and, more specifically, mobile broadband access.
For a time, 5G will work alongside 4G before eventually replacing it altogether. It’s set to bring us more tech advancement and innovation, especially with regard to the Internet of Things (IoT).
However, these developments have some downsides, which everyone needs to know. Read on for some of the primary pros and cons of 5G worth understanding today.
Pros of 5G
There are many upsides to the rollout of 5G. For example, it’s faster than 4G and enables more bits per second to cross a network. This enhanced speed time is advantageous for businesses and organizations for communication, among other things, and it allows individuals to download content in seconds rather than minutes or do other tasks much faster.
Capacity is higher with 5G, too. In the current system, we have to compete with other public users of a network for bandwidth. Now, though, with 5G, it’s possible to connect many times more devices per square mile because 5G expands the available radio waves. With better bandwidth and more connection points, there’s less stress on a network. As a result, we all get to enjoy faster, more reliable service and, in turn, likely lower data costs. Dealing with congestion issues and the slow service that comes with it should soon be something we put in the past.
Latency is a consideration, too. Happily, 5G significantly reduces the time for devices to respond to network commands. This dramatically reduces latency and provides faster page loading and shorter loading times when browsing the internet, streaming videos, etc.
There’s also a low response time when cloud gaming or doing related activities, and better connection stability, whether you might be on a train or at a large event. Plus, 5G is set to offer larger coverage areas than the current system. This is particularly the case in rural locations, due to the use of fiber optic cables. 5G utilizes a combination of macro and small cells, too, so businesses and individuals previously relying on wired or unstable connections can have a better, more stable alternative.
Another benefit of 5G is that it will enable corporations to use more advanced technologies. There’s the potential to build factories or offices, etc., that don’t rely on wires or cables so much and reduce the need to disrupt production lines and supply chains. Thanks to 5G, it will be more feasible for businesses to use smart factory tech like self-driving machines, augmented reality predictive maintenance, collaborative mobile robots, automated guided vehicles, and more. There will be less time and money needed for construction and fewer delays for setup.
Cons of 5G
One of the biggest cons of 5G to worry about is the idea of security and privacy in the future. For example, governments, telecommunications companies, and big tech firms that run networks will be able to gather huge amounts of private information about citizens. Anyone with access (including hackers, if they break into these organizations’ systems) could track people’s locations, communications, and other behavior.
Also, increased connectivity and faster speeds will make it significantly easier for cybercriminals to hack their way into data and systems. The bandwidth expansion gives criminals additional avenues of attack, especially when more devices are connected via the Internet of Things (IoT).
To ensure hackers don’t use the much larger attack surface and other vulnerabilities to cause havoc, business owners, CISO security personnel, and other leaders and tech workers will need to take a new approach to cyber security in the future to protect an organization’s digital infrastructure and information.
Another issue with 5G may be that it has limited or uneven global coverage, at least for a while. It will come into play in some of the major cities worldwide to start with and then likely roll out in developed countries first. It may be many years before developing nations, many of whom rely on outdated technology, can shift to 5G due to the investments required.
Other potential 5G downsides include smartphone compatibility issues, the use of more data and, therefore, possibly higher mobile plan costs, and interference with other devices on the same frequencies. There’s also more software complexity to consider.
5G has many pros and cons to take on board, and there’s much for us all to think about. The better our understanding of the network, the better we will all be able to make business and other decisions related to it.
