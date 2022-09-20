Both Android and iPhones support location-sharing features. The iPhone comes with its own Find My feature, and there are plenty of apps available for Android users to share their locations. The location sharing feature is not only helpful for the users to locate their devices but has many other advantages. The location-sharing feature has many pros, especially with friends and family. Here is a list of how sharing location with friends and family can benefit you.
Removes The Need To Asking Where Someone Is
Many times, when a get-together is planned, many people end up shooting the questions where they are multiple times. It can be frustrating both to the sender and the receiver. However, the location sharing feature makes it possible to know where someone is. It eliminates the need to ask where someone is. You will need a good internet connection which you can check on a platform similar to Speed Test and Spectrum to share the location accurately and in real-time. Even though you might not know a person’s real-time location, you will get a rough idea of when you can expect the person to arrive.
Route Navigation
We have already discussed how you can use the location sharing feature to know a person’s location. You can use this information to know the directions to reach the people. Many apps support integration with Apple Maps and Google Maps to find the person’s direction.
Safety
Privacy is a prime concern for many. With the location sharing feature, you can gain mental peace by knowing where someone is. This feature is helpful even for the person sharing the location as they now know someone who knows their exact location. This feature is beneficial when one goes to meet someone new or in a new location.
Helps Find Lost Devices
Aldo, sharing the location with friends and family helps find the lost device. Of course, if you have lost your device, you can use your device to track itself. However, when this primary data is available to a friend or family member, you can quickly locate where you left your device. Also, if you think your smartphone has been stolen, you can use the location information and notify the authorities.
When To Use Location Sharing Feature?
There is plenty of controversy surrounding the location-sharing feature. For many, it is a privacy concern; for many, it is just a handy feature. This raises the question of when one should exactly use the location-sharing feature. Location sharing makes sense when you are planning to meet a friend. To keep track of the time and the distance, you can simply follow a person through the app and know exactly when you can expect them.
Secondly, parents should use the location-sharing feature for their kids. It helps the parents keep track of the child’s location for safety purposes. However, when using a locating tracking app for your kids, ensure that you use an app that guarantees privacy. For instance, Apple's privacy policy clearly states that it stores a person’s location on its server in an encrypted format. On top of it, Apple deletes the information after two hours.
When Not To Use Location Sharing Feature?
If you are staying indoors, even in a space like a mall, there is no sense of sharing the location. It is because most location-sharing apps are designed to track outdoor activities. As a result, it is not an effective tool to track someone strolling in an indoor space. Secondly, once you reach a hiking location, you should turn on the location sharing feature. It is because location sharing works only with a cellular connection. Most of the hiking takes place in a remote location that supports no cellular connection. In such a scenario, keeping the location tracing feature on will only drain the battery life and will have no benefits.
Also, you must ensure that you share the locations only with trusted people. It is not recommended to share your travel location for safety reasons publicly.
In short, with the proper judgment, you can use the location-sharing feature for your benefit. On the other hand, carelessly using the feature might put you at risk. Therefore, knowing when you should and should not share your location is essential. Additionally, with whom you are sharing this information is also essential.
