Horse racing has always drawn in large investors, risky bettors, and big celebrities. The glitz and glam of a racing day keeps the high rollers coming back.
The rush of the win is just as intense as the atmosphere.
The Pegasus world cup has only just begun, and yet the stakes this year are already a jaw-dropping $13.6 million. Head to TVG to find the best Pegasus picks in 2023.
Although this year's Pegasus race prize pot is at an all-time high, it barely touches the richest horse race in the world.
Saudi Cup - $20 Million
The most lucrative horse race in the world is the newly formed Saudi Cup. The first race was in 2020, and it held the same large prize fund that we expect this year. The humongous purse was created on purpose, hoping to gain a grand audience from the word “go”.
With a prize pot so large, some of the biggest names in horse racing were wooed into joining the track.
Trainer Jason Servis won the first-ever race with the horse Maximum Security. However, 9 days after the stunning win, everything came to a halt. Drug allegations were coming forward, and eventually, Jason Servis admitted to doping the horses under his care.
A large prize pot and controversy in the first year? You can tell that the Saudi Cup will continue to bring drama to the track.
The Everest - $15 Million AUD (Just Over $10 Million USD)
The Everest race is Australian and although it is one of the richest horse races in the world, it hasn’t received a group race status yet. It first began in 2017 and since then has been labeled as a “Special Conditions” class.
The Everest uses the same entry fee structure as the Pegasus, where racing slots are sold in batches of 12 for around $600,000 USD.
The buyers of the slots can resell their starting gate in an added layer of betting and investing.
Pegasus World Cup - $13.6 Million
Coming in at a solid third place is the Pegasus World Cup. This American track first began in 2017, racing Thoroughbred horses in Florida.
The race is 9 furlongs long (or 1 and an eighth miles) and horses aged 4 years and older are allowed to compete.
The Pegasus World Cup has had a rocky relationship with funding over the years. The first-ever race in 2017 had a prize pot of $12 million, making it the richest horse race of its time. And in 2018 that figure jumped up to $16 million.
However, in 2019, the purse strings tightened to a shocking $9 million. During the year of global disaster - 2020 - the prize pot was at an all-time low of $3 million.
Now it seems like Pegasus is back to its full glory with a prize pot the other races will be jealous of.
Dubai World Cup - $12 Million
The Dubai World Cup was created in 1996, and at that time it was considered the richest race in the world. The purse was $2.4 million which isn’t considered immense today, but at the time this prize pot put the race on the map.
Since 2019, the Dubai World Cup has kept the prize pot at $12 Million making it a staple earner in the horse racing community. This pledge also made it the richest race in the world, before the Saudi Cup came along.
The race is flat, on dirt, and allows Thoroughbreds aged 4 or over to compete.
Golden Eagle - $10 Million AUD (Almost $7 Million USD)
The Golden Eagle is another relatively new horse race. It started in 2019 with a prize pot of $7.5 million AUD ($5 million USD) making it the 4th richest race that year.
Based in Sydney, Australia, the Golden Eagle ensures that 10% of the prize fund goes to a charity chosen by the winner. The charity has to be accredited through Racing NSW, and each jockey needs to pick their charity before starting the race.
The surface is turf, and the horses need to be Thoroughbred and 4 years or older.
Summary
In the last couple of years, horse racing has had large increases in their prize funds, as well as shocking drops. The common theme of decreasing purses matches the global pandemic around 2019 and 2020. Many countries were told to avoid large gatherings, which means the racing centers knew their footfall would be lower.
The increase in prize funds comes from new races entering the scene.
