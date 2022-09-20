Many countries across the globe still have massive untapped economic potential. Fintech companies which have risen to global prominence, are now bringing a landscape change in the economy. FinTech companies are not only revolutionizing the financial sector with their digital products and services but also promoting financial inclusion. Even though the primary goal of fintech companies is to bring digital finance to the surface, it has extended its service for the good. The goals have widened to include a larger population’s financial requirements. The population still does not benefit from the existing traditional financial services likeDhankesariand loans that require a large amount of paperwork.
The Importance Of FinTech Companies In Financial Inclusion
Even though it looks like there is easy access to the internet and financial services, the hard truth is that it is not easy for a large population. Financial services and the internet are still not affordable and are not universal. The fintech companies are now bringing a revolution by democratizing the entire process. In the process, it ensures financial inclusion.
Regarding financial inclusion, it is essential to consider three pillars: Access, Usage, and Quality. FinTech companies take into consideration all these three factors. It improves accessibility and efficiency and, at the same time, lowers the cost. Furthermore, it provides personalized financial services to meet the financial requirements of the people.
It is visible from the fact that because of fintech companies, in the decade, 1.2 billion people have gained access to financial services. These people were previously unbanked. Across the globe, there are still more than 1.7 unbanked adults. The fintech companies are doing their bit to include these people in the financial system. Fintech companies are bringing much-needed digital disruption to the financial sector. The result is such that there is stability and integrity in the financial landscape. Here is how fintech companies are ensuring financial inclusion.
1. Covers The Remotest Area
In the last few years, internet penetration has improved, but fintech is now ensuring that people can take proper advantage of this. The fintech companies are reaching out to the remote location where most unbanked individuals live. They are now providing them with a tool to save money and grow it. Furthermore, it helps the people to take advantage of different assistance,Lottery Sambad, and programs. The fintech companies are helping in the truest sense to take advantage of smartphone and internet penetration.
2. Accessibility To Credit
It is a hard truth that traditional banks require plenty of paperwork. It makes it difficult for people to get a loan and meet their financial requirements. However, the fintech companies require very little. It improves the accessibility to the loan by making the entire lending and borrowing process easier. The fintech companies, to stay safe themselves, use Artificial Intelligence for risk assessment. Even people who do not have credit histories can benefit from it, as it considers income and the spending factor. So, the fintech companies play a crucial role in improving the microfinancing services in the company. In any economy, the microfinancing system is critical to building a robust financial system.
3. Promotes Cashless Economy
The importance of a cashless economy was realized during the pandemic. It was at that time when the significance of going cashless was realized. Fintech companies across the globe have developed digital payment modes that are both fast and secure. Again, Artificial intelligence helps fintech companies to easily and instantly verify and work on digital payment. Fast digital payment is flexible and convenient.
Even though it is a goal of many countries, financial inclusion is a means to an end. Financial inclusion is a must to accelerate the economic growth of any country. It has a multiplier effect magic which brings economic stability to the country and contributes to economic development. Furthermore, it helps the country to move toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Even the World Bank, which aims to provide financial services to the 1.7 billion unbanked population, which primarily includes the poor people and women, the fintech companies are helping them to achieve this goal. The World Bank has previously benefited from the aid of fintech companies, and it is still using them to achieve its financial goal for people of different countries.
