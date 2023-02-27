Starting and running a business isn’t easy. A lot goes into launching and running a business successfully. You need to prepare a business plan, find a source for funding, register the business, and choose the right business partner or team, among several other things.
While you might be excited about running your business, you should always keep remember the legal aspects. You want to be sure you're running your business in line with the law. With that said, there are certain things about the role of law in business that you must know about.
For more information on what you should know as an entrepreneur keep reading.
Why entrepreneurs need to know the legal aspects of running a business
Running an enterprise is incomplete without legal grounds. The legal part is very important; otherwise, it could cost you money and your business. Here are why you must know about the legal aspects of running a business:
It helps to establish a strong business foundation
Knowing the law helps you set up the right business structure
It helps you avoid lawsuits
Entrepreneur knowing the law helps them abide by the government’s laws
8 legal aspects of business every entrepreneur should know
There are many laws an entrepreneur must comply with to avoid trouble. While drafting your business plan, contracts, and tax filing, you must keep certain legal aspects in mind to adhere to them. They are:
Business licenses
While you might be enthusiastic about launching your business, you need a business license to run the business. You must get a business license from the local city government, no matter how small your business is.
Furthermore, you may also need federal or state licensing, depending on your business. You can check the Small Business Administration page to check which licensing and issuing agency applies to you.
Intellectual property
Acquaint yourself with intellectual property laws. These are rules put in place to protect people’s inventions, ideas, and businesses’ unique branding, which may include business names, trademarks, business logos, and more.
You can protect your business name and symbols by registering the trademark and protect your invention through patenting.
Furthermore, you should know what laws guide intellectual property to ensure you’re not infringing on anyone’s intellectual property and that no one’s infringing on yours. Some business owners work with intellectual property lawyers to ensure they’re running their business in line with the law.
Tax laws
Tax laws are some of the first things you consider when starting your business. You should pay attention to location-based taxes to prevent legal hassles. In addition, you should familiarize yourself with sales tax, income tax, employment tax, and state and federal taxes.
You need an employer identification number from the IRS to file your business tax. Furthermore, you should know the taxes you must pay in line with your responsibility as an owner. For example, Medicare, social security, and others.
You can check with the IRS for your tax responsibilities as an entrepreneur. Hiring an employee impacts your taxes; therefore, knowing the different types of employees and the laws surrounding that will help you greatly. Most importantly, you can talk to an accountant about your tax responsibilities and figure out a budget.
Employment laws
Depending on the business, carrying out every task can overwhelm you. Therefore, you need to hire people to make up your team and delegate tasks. The state and federal governments have labor laws and employment norms in place to protect your employees' rights.
The law determines their minimum daily wages, gratuity, bonuses, labor compensation, overtime rules, child labor bans, and more. Some employment laws include the Fair Labor Standard Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the At-will Work Doctrine, Federal Equal Employment Opportunity laws, and workers' compensation.
You can refer to the US Department of Labor website to learn about employment laws and your responsibilities to your employees.
Advertising and marketing laws
Running a business requires certain marketing and advertising activities. This may involve digital ads, email marketing, social media marketing, and more. While you have the right to market your business, you must adhere to advertising and marketing laws.
First, your advertising and marketing must be truthful and not misleading or unfair, especially when advertising to children. In addition, your email marketing must comply with the CAN-SPAM Act. You must also adhere to FTC’s telemarketing rules when marketing via phone, mail, text, or online.
Privacy law
While running your business and building your customer base, you may collect your customers' information, especially when they sign up for certain things. Therefore, you must secure your customers’ sensitive private information.
Implement proper security measures to protect their information and only collect the information you need. Ensure you protect your customers in line with the FTC’s guide.
Healthcare laws
Healthcare laws have changed drastically over the years. The government has set up healthcare policies and new norms that entrepreneurs must adhere to. Familiarize yourself with the Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Privacy.
For example, if your company offers healthcare policies that people can access online, you must put up safety measures to protect the information to prevent breaches. In addition, you must follow the rules set up regarding notifying affected individuals.
Finance laws
Finance is a crucial part of business, and your company will likely suffer without funding. There are some government policies regarding business loans. Furthermore, businesses may suffer financial blows.
Your business could experience cash flow problems, requiring you to consider filing bankruptcy. In that case, you should familiarize yourself with how to go about it and file the paperwork. You can also get more information regarding that and finance laws in the Small Business Association section on the US State Government website.
Conclusion
Running a business isn’t easy, and the last thing you want to happen is to get into trouble with the law for neglecting some rules. It’s important to know these laws and adhere to them to avoid any issues in the future.
Furthermore, there's more to business law than most business owners think. So, consider talking to an attorney when starting to ensure you're not breaching any law specific to your business.
