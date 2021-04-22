For a long time, gambling and politics have always been closely linked together. This is mainly because governments all over the world have been trying to regulate gambling, and in countries where gambling is big, casino licenses are never unlimited. The growth of the gambling industry is politics in itself.
In the 90s, it was heavily reported that gambling interests to both national and political parties have increased to over 840 percent. The General Accounting Office has reported that many political figures and candidates during this time were accepting money from gambling companies.
While some have frowned upon this, it wasn’t illegal to accept gambling contributions. This is because casino games and bet on sports, in general, are starting to be more regulated. Sports betting were popping up in the 90s and fast forward to today, more and more state is starting to look into regulating gambling activities.
Changes in the Involvement of Politics in the Gambling Industry
Today, people are starting to warm up to the benefits of gambling that local governments in the US are starting to look into regulating gambling activities like sports betting. While it was in the 90s when many political figures were somehow involved with gambling companies, today, this is something that is being avoided.
In Mississippi, they are trying to prevent political candidates from accepting contributions from casino license applicants by limiting the number of gambling establishments that can be built within the territory. According to the state officials in MS, this could prevent bribery, extortion, and favoritism that did plague states like Louisiana.
Louisiana allows up to 15 casino licenses to be issued and those licenses were priced so high that previous Governor Edwin Edwards was able to extort a total of 3 million US dollars from license applicants. The said governor was then convicted of racketeering, extortion, and fraud in 2000.
What MS did was somehow followed by many states and today that sports betting is now federally legal, the local governments are smart enough to only allow a limited number of casinos and sportsbooks to operate within their territories.
Why the More States are Looking into Regulating Gambling Activities
A short way to answer why governments not only in the US but also in other countries are now looking into regulating the gambling industry is revenue. Over the last few years, we’ve seen many states start to sign sports betting into law. The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) of 1992 is no longer in effect and each state now has the power to decide on legalizing and regulating sports betting.
It’s somehow timely because two years after the Supreme Court of the US has stricken PASPA down came the pandemic. Many states were heavily impacted by this health crisis and because of that, they are now finding more ways to gain revenue.
The state of New York was able to launch in-person betting a year before the pandemic came. Governor Andrew Cuomo is known to not be a fan of any gambling activities and the best that he can do is to only allow in-person betting in the state when the law was passed.
He has been vocal about not seeing mobile or online gambling as a great way to gain more revenues but this didn’t hold up. When 2021 came, Governor Cuomo, himself said that he’s also starting to look into allowing online betting in the state and this is because New York is facing a huge budget deficit. NY is one of the states that has been severely affected by the health crisis and it needs to get big revenues more than ever.
Why the Gambling Industry Could be Part of the Solution
The story of New York is a great example to explain why politicians are now looking into regulating gambling. Even countries like Canada are also doing the same thing. The pandemic may have played a role in this, but generally, they aren’t exactly heavily relying on the gambling industry. It’s just one of the solutions that they can come up with because there are pieces of evidence that show how much local governments are missing by not regulating gambling activities.
Today, almost half of the gambling population are using online casinos to place their bets and online gambling isn’t heavily regulated yet in many countries. Many of the biggest online casinos in the US are based offshore and the US is missing on a lot of potential revenues.
Likely, governments in the US and other countries are also starting to take a look at how the UK is doing in terms of regulating the industry. The UK has the biggest gambling markets worldwide and it is doing well with the regulations implemented. It’s proof that regulating the gambling industry is not as bad as it seems. If governments do this the right way, the benefits will easily outweigh the risks.
