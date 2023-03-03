The fact is, nowadays you have to have a digital strategy for your business. Your competitors are doing it, and if you are ignoring that part of marketing, then you are falling behind. Content marketing should be a big part of that strategy. 

Content marketing involves attracting consumers with videos, blogs, images, and other media. There are many facets to content marketing, but one of the most important is search engine optimization (SEO). This is the process of making your website appear on the first page of search engine rankings. To do this, the content must be written and formatted in a certain way so that search engines will index it favorably. Studies show that consumers are overwhelmingly more likely to click on a result on the first page than the second or subsequent ones. 

