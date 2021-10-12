To practice in the United States, you have to go through thorough training and testing before sitting for the bar exam and passing it to be admitted to the state bar of Alabama or the state bar you reside in. The requirements to get your license to practice may vary from state to state, but the educational needs are standard, and the process you have to go through to become a lawyer is somewhat the same throughout the country.
This guide takes you through the courses and training needed to become a licensed lawyer in the U.S. You will need to take a four-year undergraduate degree, three years of law school, and earn a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) degree.
Step 1: Attain your Bachelor’s Degree
The first step on your road to becoming a lawyer is to take a four-year degree from an accredited law university or college. The degree will be your first requirement to acceptance at an ABA-accredited law school. Usually, the ABA doesn’t insist that you major in one area of study, and law schools will not show a preference for one major over another. This means you will not be required to major when doing their Bachelor's degree in law.
Law schools accept different applicants despite your background or what you majored in, so that means you can adjust your major to suit your ultimate career goals. For example, if you wish to pursue business law you can major in business. A major in sociology would be awesome if you're going to work in the public sector. And a major in accounting will be perfect if you want to pursue tax law in the future.
Step 2: Take the Law School Admissions Test (LSAT)
Finishing your Bachelor's degree doesn’t always guarantee you will be admitted into law school. To ensure your admittance into law school, you must pass the Law School Admission Test before applying to law school. The admission officers value LSAT scores. ABA-accredited law schools also will not admit applicants who haven’t sat for the test.
The LSAT takes half a day and is a standardized exam that tests the reading and analytical comprehension skills necessary for law school. The exam includes five multiple-choice sections and an unscored writing test. You should take the test by October for the coming semester to get the fall semester admission. The LSAT score may also influence whether you get financial aid or not.
Step 3: Go to Law school
The next step of becoming a lawyer in the US is graduating from law school. The American Bar Association must approve the law school you select, and you will need your Juris Doctorate to qualify. A law school accredited by the ABA shows that it has met and satisfied the standards set by the state to provide quality legal education.
You may find that not all law schools in the state are ABA-accredited. If you attend a law school not approved, it can hurt your employment prospects.
When you join law school you will take the usual courses such as, criminal law, international law, constitutional law, civil and courtroom procedures. There is no set law curriculum; they usually vary from school to school.
To specialize in your career, you can start specialized courses once you get to the second year, and you can also apply for internships/externships around this time.
Step 4: Applying for Externships and Internships
Becoming an exceptional lawyer doesn’t only require an excellent educational background. You also need to hone the skills you have learned in school and practice them in real life. You can do this through externships and internships. Most law students apply for such opportunities when they are undergraduates, and it usually involves working in a law firm under a mentor. This is what is referred to as apprenticeship or internship.
However, competition for this position is intense, so you may want to consider an externship. The process of an externship is similar to an internship, but as externs, you will be working for government entities or nonprofit organizations.
Both cases present an opportunity for you to polish and hone your skills that may not be found in the lecture room. For example, a successful lawyer presents his arguments well, and an additional knack for critical thinking comes in handy. It is also essential to have persuasion and negotiating abilities to make it out as a lawyer. Not forgetting superior writing skills are also as crucial as speaking skills. All these are skills you can learn when working with experienced attorneys.
Step 5: Sitting for The Bar Exam and Passing
Once you have finished your apprenticeship, it’s time to sit for the bar exam. The bar exam is a test that tests your knowledge and skills in the legal profession. You must pass the state bar examination if you want to be admitted to the states bar. The exam takes two days and will vary from state to state. The first day of exams includes taking the Multistate Essay Examination (MEE), which consists of six 30-minute questions. The second day tests you on your knowledge of the law of the state you plan to live and practice in.
The examination may also include other tests aimed at testing your understanding of professional conduct. Most states also require you to take an ethics examination. Being admitted to the state bar does not entirely rely on your pass score. Some bar examiners will also consider your character.
As a lawyer, you will also need to constantly take courses and training throughout your career to keep up with the current and maintain your license to practice.
Once you pass the bar exam, you are now ready to practice law in your state. However, if you want to pursue a Masters of Law degree, you can. Some even go for the Doctorate of Judicial Science, the highest and most prestigious law degree recognized. You can acquire it after completing your J.D. degree or a Masters of Law degree. However, it takes three years to complete, and you can even go further to be a professor teaching law.
