Kentucky has a long history of producing star athletes in every sport. From baseball to football, from boxing to basketball, every major sport has at least a few stars from the Bluegrass State. In this article, we’ll talk about 5 of the most successful athletes to come out of Kentucky.
George Blanda
In football history, betting on George Blanda to score was the safest bet you could make. NFL odds have gotten a bit more complicated in the decades since then, but it’s always exciting to have a star player that you know will be able to put points on the board.
Technically, Blanda wasn’t born in Kentucky. Still, he made his name at the University of Kentucky and is an honorary Kentuckian thanks to the three nearly lossless seasons he led the team. Blanda spent most of his professional career - 26 seasons, the longest of any player ever - playing for the Chicago Bears, the Houston Oilers, and the Oakland Raiders. He still holds NFL records for most career extra points made (943) and most touchdown passes in a single game (7).
Dermontti Dawson
Born in Lexington, Dermontti Dawson went on to play football for the University of Kentucky. The Philadelphia Steelers drafted him in 1988. A 2nd round pick, he quickly showed the NFL why he deserved to be there. He spent his entire career as a center and long snapper with the Steelers. He has been hailed as one of the best centers in the sport’s history.
During his career, Dawson was named to the All-Pro Team 6 times. He was named to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 1990s and the Steelers All-Time Team. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012. Dawson was such an outstanding player that the University of Kentucky has designated a Dermontti Dawson Day.
Harold “Pee Wee” Reese
Pee Wee Reese was born in Ekron in 1918 and is among the most famous baseball players. His nickname referred to his skill at marbles, not his size, as many believe. He played for the Dodgers from 1940-42 and 1946-58. Reese was a 10x All-Star. He led the team to two World Championships. Besides being among the best players, he was among the most popular.
However, his support of integration in the MLB was more important than his playing career. Reese was one of the first players to welcome Jackie Robinson, the first African American player in the MLB, and his support of Robinson was essential. The acts of friendship and support from such a famous player helped to silence racist opposition from fans and other players.
Mary T. Meager
Swimming is one of the most popular sports in the Summer Olympics and one of the areas where many American athletes have excelled. One of these is Louisville native Mary T. Meager. At only 14 years old in 1979, she competed in her first Pan American Games - and set a world record for the 200-meter butterfly.
Due to the American boycott, she could not compete in the 1980 Summer Olympics. However, at the U.S. Swimming National Championships in 1981, she made up for it by setting world records in the 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly. Then in the 1984 Olympics, she won gold in the 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly and as part of the 4x100-meter medley relay team.
Muhammad Ali
Our number 1 all-time greatest athlete out of Kentucky can only be Muhammad Ali. Born and raised in Louisville, Ali had an impressive amateur career. He won the gold medal for light heavyweight at the 1960 Rome Summer Olympics. He began his professional career the same year. One of the biggest fights in his early career was against world heavyweight champion Sonny Liston. That win solidified him as a force to be reckoned with.
His career was derailed when he refused to be drafted. The government ignored his status as a conscientious objector, and he was stripped of his passport and denied a boxing license. It wasn’t until the Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 1971 that he was able to return to boxing.
His years away hadn’t slowed him down or lessened his speed. In his 1971 fight against Joe Frazier, he debuted the rope-a-dope strategy that would become his hallmark. Ali is also renowned for the rhymes and poems he used to taunt his opponents.
