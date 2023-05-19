Business travel is not easy to plan. It requires a lot of coordination and a great deal of professionalism. You need to show your clients that you are capable of organizing a good business trip.
You also want to set yourself apart from competitors. The best way to do that is to use well-established companies that specialize in business travel.
Business travel is a diverse industry. There are many aspects of it from hotel bookings to travel logistics. Here are some of the companies you should be using for your next business trip.
Marriott
As far as hotels go, Marriott is one of the best.
There is a reason that they are one of the most well-known names in travel. And there are more brands in their collection than you would think.
They have more than just luxury name brands. They have many budget-friendly options all over the world. Of course, for business travel, you probably want a higher end hotel.
It’s important that your employees have the best while they are traveling. They are under a lot of stress.
A high-quality hotel is the best way to ensure their comfort. And Marriott is the way to go for good service.
Hotel Engine
This is the hidden gem of booking services.
Don’t go with more standard companies like Booking or Travelocity. They are huge companies that charge high fees for their services.
Hotel Engine is a well-established presence within the industry. The best thing is that they specialize in business travel. So, they know what business travelers want and need.
They also know which hotels have the best amenities and will find the best rates. Even if you work in the hospitality industry, you won’t be able to find the rates that they can.
Everyone with a mind for business knows that time is money. Taking the time to plan your own trip is a waste of money. And it’s probably not your specialty, so it’s best to leave things to the professionals.
You also don’t want to waste time solving problems. And things do go wrong quite frequently during travel.
Outsourcing these problems will ensure that things go smoothly. It allows you and your team to focus on your work.
And while traveling for work, work should be your main priority.
Ibis
This is a name that isn’t too well-known in the U.S.
Ibis and Accor hotels are mostly in Europe, but they have a few locations in Asia and other continents. Within Europe, they are a well-known name.
They are known for their cheap hotels, which can be great for a one-night stay. They also tend to have locations near train stations and hotels.
But they have more hotels in their collection than Ibis. There are luxury names in their collection as well.
The advantage of using a chain is that their amenities are pretty standardized. It's nice to have predictability when traveling for work.
It’s also nice to earn points for free stays and treats.
Amex Travel
American Express is more than just a credit card company.
However, it is important to have a good credit card for travel. You should look into getting a good corporate card.
Here is a list from Nerd Wallet of the best credit cards for travelers.
Having corporate credit cards will save you time when it comes to billing. It’s usually easier than reimbursing employees. It is also a good way to earn points for free trips and other perks.
American Express Global Business Travel helps organize business conferences and events for large company events.
They can also help you organize travel arrangements.
Hilton
Hilton is especially good when traveling in the U.S.
Whenever you stay at a large hotel chain, you should always set up an account. That way you will begin earning rewards and points.
Hotel reward points work similarly to airmiles and frequent flier rewards.
You are more likely to get upgrades and free perks when you are a hotel rewards member. You will also get better service.
This is another good, reliable brand for business travel.
Conclusion
Finding a good hotel is the most important part of planning a business trip. Thankfully, it isn’t that hard.
