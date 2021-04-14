A recent article in SF Weekly explored the extensive world of cannabis seed banks. These operations, much as the name suggests, sell cannabis seeds to growers around the world. The article explored a number of seed banks, their products, and customer feedback to determine there are a lot of problems with this industry in 2021. The article dives into the feedback left from unhappy and happy customers for the most popular marijuana seed banks, and discovers among the many places to find cannabis seeds for sale online, there really was only a few reliable resources available online.
Not All Cannabis Seeds For Sale Are Reliable
Finding high quality cannabis seeds begins through proper research. Each breeder and seed bank is different so be sure to look into what people say about them and what their experience was. Not all cannabis seed operations are created equal, and some that offer seeds for suspiciously low prices may not be accurate strains being sold.
Good Cannabis Seeds Online
The best cannabis seeds are from brands that have earned a reputation. Depending on the level of skill that a grower has, they may opt for seeds that require less maintenance, like feminized or autoflower seeds. However, experienced growers may feel more comfortable growing regular seeds, which require a bit more care and monitoring but can be perfect for breeding and other complex projects.
Some cannabis seed bank operations can appear legitimate but may not provide the best and high quality seeds. The truth is in the reviews on each breeder and seed bank, where people can learn from other customers and their experiences. Many of the best seed banks have a large social media following and positive reviews from customers who were previously satisfied with their seeds.
Types of Marijuana Seeds For Sale
Did you know there are different types of cannabis seeds? Some can sprout without the need for changing the light cycle, and others will guarantee they will grow into a female. Learn about the various different types below.
Feminized - Much like the name suggests, feminized marijuana seeds are much more likely to produce female plants. This is of key importance because female cannabis plants are the only ones that can produce flowers. They are typically more expensive to produce and can occasionally cause more hermaphrodites to develop in future “generations” of plants. These plants will typically also produce less seeds, leaving more product.
Autoflower - Autoflower seeds will produce flowers when they are mature enough without the hassle of changing their light cycle. This makes them much lower maintenance than regular seeds. They are also typically smaller, making them perfect for growers who have limited space to grow.
Regular cannabis seeds - Regular cannabis seeds are those that do not undergo any genetic alterations like their feminized and autoflowering counterparts. These seeds have a 50% chance of producing male seeds, which are unable to be used for harvesting flowers. However, these seeds are perfect for growers who are looking to do their own breeding to develop new and improved products.
