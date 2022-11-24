Today, there’s an epidemic of childhood obesity. In the United States alone, more than one-third of children are overweight or obese as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The problem is exacerbated by the fact that many processed foods contain hidden fats and sugars. When consumed in excess amounts, these additives can contribute to weight gain. One source of unhealthy calories that has become prevalent in today’s diet is sunflower seed butter (also known as oil). In this article, we reveal everything you need to know about eating sunflower seeds and losing weight.
What are sunflower seeds?
Sunflower seeds are small, round seeds that are harvested from the sunflower plant. They are rich in minerals, protein and healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Sunflower seeds contain biotin, iron, magnesium, manganese, niacin, phosphorus, potassium, selenium and vitamin B6. Sunflower seeds are also an excellent source of zinc and monounsaturated fatty acids.
Sunflower Seed Nutrition
A 100-gram serving of the seeds provides 3.6 grams of protein, 1.9 grams of fat, trace amounts of carbohydrates and dietary minerals. When consumed, the fatty acids in sunflower seeds are absorbed by the body and used by cells for energy production. However, sunflower seeds have low nutritional value and are quickly and efficiently absorbed by the body. Therefore, consuming sunflower seeds is not ideal when one is trying to gain or lose weight.
How to Use Sunflower Seeds for Weight Loss
As a weight-loss ingredient, sunflower seeds must be processed into a fat-replacing substance. There are several ways to make sunflower seed butter to use in your diet: - Roast sunflower seeds on a low oven until they become brown and fragrant. - Place the seeds in a food processor and process until they become a fine flour. - Spread the butter on a piece of whole-wheat bread, or eat it on its own.
Are Sunflower Seeds Good for Weight Loss?
The good news is that consuming sunflower seeds does not affect one’s body composition (i.e., does not affect one’s waist size or body composition). But are sunflower seeds good for weight loss? The short answer is no. You cannot consume sunflower seeds in large amounts for weight loss because the seeds are quickly and efficiently absorbed by the body. As a result of consuming sunflower seeds, one consumes a negligible amount of nutrients and quickly absorbs the seeds’ nutrients. In fact, consuming sunflower seeds is not ideal when one is trying to gain or lose weight because they provide very little nutritional value and are quickly and efficiently absorbed by the body.
3 Great Sunflower Seed Recipes for Weight Loss
- Sunflower seed butter on toast - Spread sunflower seed butter on whole-wheat toast, or eat it on its own for a healthy snack. - Peanut butter, Java burn powder and banana sandwiches - Mix peanut butter with banana slices for a healthier alternative to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. This recipe is low in calories and rich in potassium. - Baked cookies - For a healthy yet delicious dessert, bake a batch of sunflower seed cookies.
Summing up
Sunflower seeds are rich in protein, minerals, healthy fats and vitamins. They are not ideal for weight loss, however, as the seeds are quickly and efficiently absorbed by the body. To consume sunflower seeds, roast the seeds on low heat until they become brown and fragrant, or make sunflower seed butter by grinding the seeds in a food processor. To consume sunflower seeds safely, consume them in small amounts as they provide very little nutritional value and are quickly and efficiently absorbed by the body.
