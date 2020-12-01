Mixed martial arts, although relatively new, has been steadily gaining popularity throughout the decades. One of the main reasons people love it so much is its thrilling fights and the different techniques and disciplines the fighters use to face their opponents. While the competition's roster is fairly high in number and has indifferent weight class divisions, a few of them proved that they're heavy hitters compared to the others.
Now, why is it important? Contact sports, especially those that make competitors fight each other, view heavy hits as a big deal because they can knock down opponents. This certainly makes the fight more interesting since a knockdown is almost a sure win. However, true heavy hitters are not that many in the industry.
Of course, you can't line every fighter in existence and force them to punch a machine to measure their strength. But if you want to know the fighters labeled as true heavy hitters to grace the octagon, we got you covered. Here are the top 10 heavy hitters of all time in the UFC.
Robbie Lawler
This former welterweight champion has long since been labeled as one of the most ferocious fighters of all time. Dubbed the "Ruthless," this San Diego native beat up his opponents and has managed to grab the 170-pound belt back in 2014. His number of wins is not a joke, either. With a total win of 28 in his MMA career, 20 of those are KO/TKO.
This fighter is packing a lot of power and is a symbol of strength among his peers. A testament of this happened back in 2015 in UFC 189, where he battered the face of Rory MacDonald. This matchup is highly regarded by the fans and is considered one of UFC history's greatest matches.
If you're still not convinced, Nick Diaz, a fan-favorite, once said, "The last thing I want to do, win or lose, is get hit by more Robbie Lawler punches."
Alistair Overeem
With an impressive record of 36 wins, 11 losses, and five knockouts, Alastair Overeem is a force to be reckoned with. He beats his opponent with trained precision and pure strength that can knock out bigger opponents.
However, he loses points because he has a low number of KOs with his punches alone. But, if you count his number of knockdowns with kicks and knees, he'd score higher.
Thiago Alves
Thiago Alves has been an outstanding fighter ever since he made his debut back in 2005. He's a former welterweight title challenger and has racked up many TKOs during his career. Not only that, but his list of wins involves a lot of big names, too, like former champion Matt Hughes, Chris Lytle, and Karo Parisyan.
Francis Ngannou
Cameroonian Francus Ngannous has been considered the greatest fighter of all time to ever step on the UFC. He has high stats all around and has one of the strongest punches in the UFC. This is mainly because of his former job as a sand-miner back in West Africa. Ngannou would then migrate to France, where he was introduced to MMA entirely by accident.
Despite his previous life circumstances, he has never failed to hype up his upcoming fights and never disappoints in the octagon. Not only that, but he also has one of the longest win streaks in the UFC with six straight wins and 5 of them as TKOs. Dubbed as the "Predator," he successfully landed a shot against Stipe Miocic.
However, he was completely outclassed by his opponent and was somewhat discovered as one-dimensional by some critics. He loses his next fight with Derrick Lewis, and because of that, some of his hype died down.
However, it can't be denied that the power that Ngannou possesses is tremendous. Such a feat is proven back in 2017, where he landed a booming uppercut against Alastair Overeem and was titled the Knockout of the Year.
If you're still not convinced, he is currently holding the strongest punch measured by the UFC, with an outstanding 129,161 units.
Anthony Johnson
Born in Dublin, Georgia, Anthony Johnson is regarded as one of UFC history's heaviest hitters. He is known for his ferocious power and can even knockout 16 opponents in his 22 wins during his entire career. Although he is also known to have a jacked body, he started in the lower weight classes early in his career.
Dubbed as the "Rumble," he is known to be a knockout artist back in his fighting days and can turn any fight in an instant with a single punch. However, even though he has pure strength in his arsenal, he still lost in the UFC light heavyweight title, not once, but twice.
Takeaway
The fighters mentioned in this list are based on how hard they can punch and their strength testaments. Although there are plenty more out there, not all of them have great careers. As you know, MMA needs more than pure strength to beat your opponent. This tidbit of information is also helpful when looking up FanDuel UFC betting odds. This proves that you need more than the power to win a match in MMA.
