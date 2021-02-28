Childs custody matters can be complex. They involve a lot of legal issues. To win these cases, you require the right strategies. You need to hire the right legal expert. Additionally, you should employ the following tips and tricks.
Play active Role
Play an active role in your kid’s life. Of course, mothers take a bigger role when raising kids. However, that doesn’t absolve a father from taking an active role in the kid’s upbringing. Play with them. Assist them to do their homework. Take a walk with your kid. Teach him/her how to pray. Go skating together. You can also take to the movie with your kid. Also, consider attending teacher-parent meetings. These are the things that will make your life better after divorce. Plus, it will remove boredom from the side of your kid.
Social Gathering
Attend important s social gatherings with your kids. This includes church-based activities. You can visit a friend with your kids. Don’t forget to organize a birthday party for your kid. Remember, simple things can make your life better and easy.
Visits, Child Support
Don’t fail to pay for the kid’s support. It can be counterproductive. Also, pay him/her a visit if you are living apart. This will help you establish a strong bond with your kids. Plus, it’s legally binding to pay for your kid’s support. Keep all the records regarding child support. This includes all finances sent to your kids, medical expenses, school fees, and other obligations. If you write checks, make a copy and keep them. Keep receipts of school fees. In a nutshell, you should keep all records.
Video Chat
If you aren’t living close to your kid, have video chats from time to time. Never allow your kid to normalize life without you. Living together is a parental obligation. Spend hours talking with your kids. Consider chatting with your kids several times a day or week. He/she will feel that you are there.
Obstruction from Your Partner
If your partner obstructs you from keeping in touch with your kids, consider keeping records. For instance, you can take videos and audio files. For instance, you can take notes on the day, time, and day. Document the excuse given by the mother. If the mother continues to prevent you from having a strong relationship with your kid, report it to your lawyer. It will taint her hopes of maintaining continued custody.
Respect
When dealing with the kid’s mother, be patient. Exude politeness. Have respect for the kid’s mon. Never belittle her before the kids. Maintain total calmness.
Be Honest
On the surface, taking care of kids is easy. However, things are different on the ground. Things can be challenging—especially if you have a full-time job. That’s why you should be very honest with yourself.
Don’t Take It to Social Media
Avoid social media. Don’t take your case to social media. It can deny you child custody. Keep things private.
Other Tips
Other tips include:
Get advice from experts or divorce attorney Houston TX
Don’t talk about the custody case with other people
Consider mediation
The Bottom-Line
Divorce cases are complex. Plus, winning child custody cases can be challenging—especially for fathers. But that doesn’t mean that fathers cannot win child custody cases. With the above tips and tricks, you can easily win a child custody case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.