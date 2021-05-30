Summer is around the corner once again. One of the dilemmas a homeowner usually gets during this time is how to prevent their property from being infested by mosquitoes effectively. If you are one of these people, we suggest that you keep reading to know more mosquito-repelling tips.
Mosquito Infestation
Mosquitoes are among those insects that are known to be dangerous at times. But because it is hard for an ordinary eye to distinguish which ones are disease-carrying mosquitoes, it is the safest to protect yourself from getting bitten at all.
Dengue fever is the most common disease one can contract from a mosquito bite, and it was already considered a pandemic at one point in time, especially in tropical countries. Zika virus, West Nile virus, and malaria are also among the long list of deadly mosquito-borne diseases.
What is worse than one or two mosquito sightings is a whole infestation. If you let your guard down even for just one moment, you may be facing the same dilemma in just a couple of months. Make sure you are prepared all year round. And we are here to help you.
Factors that contribute to mosquito infestation
To understand better why and how mosquito infestation usually starts in a household, here are the factors that can contribute to it:
Weather
Summertime is considered to be mosquito season -- or during the months when it starts to get hotter. It is when the temperature starts to get warm that they tend to be more active. This is because mosquitoes are cold-blooded insects that rely on external temperature to regulate their body heat. When the weather hits above 60F, mosquitoes start seeking warm and moist areas where they can thrive and reproduce.
Furthermore, wet season or rainy weathers can trigger mosquito infestations as well. After a night of rain, mosquitoes go around the neighbourhood and seek stagnant water to lay their eggs.
Poor landscaping
Aside from moist areas, mosquitoes also thrive better in unkempt surroundings. If your yard tends to be damp all year round, full of dried leaves and has junk all over the place like tires or empty pots that likely hold standing water, your home is perfect as potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
Location of your home
It is known that mosquitoes prefer humid areas, which means if your home is located in a tropical part of the country, it can be prone to mosquito infestation. Furthermore, houses near ponds, swamps, lakes, or any shallow body of water, are also susceptible to infestation. Forests are also possible breeding grounds.
Existence of old dead trees
When the weather is too hot for mosquitoes to tolerate, they look for cooler spaces where they can rest, and one place they like to hang out the most is dead hollow trees, tree holes, as well as stumps. Female mosquitoes can also choose to lay their eggs in them.
Damaged plumbing
If there is any leaking from your plumbing system, it can cause rapid growth of moulds inside your home and make your yard wet most of the time. Mouldy walls and corners, damp grass and soil attract mosquitoes and also other pests and insects.
The state of your house’s structure
Without proper maintenance, a house’s structure can slowly deteriorate over time. Old homes that have damaged foundation and walls, as if it is about to fall apart, is more prone to any type of infestation.
How to completely avoid a mosquito infestation at home
Now that you know the possible reasons why a mosquito infestation might start in your home, it is time to tackle the measures that would ultimately prevent your home from being taken over by these deadly insects.
Keep your yard adequately landscaped.
The key to mosquito infestation prevention, or any type of infestation for that matter, is proper maintenance. Ensure that every part of your yard is in its healthiest state. Do not let weeds overgrow and regularly remove dead leaves.
Throw out any garbage lying around your yard.
Do not let anything lying around, for they can potentially hold stagnant water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Be responsible and get rid of every garbage as soon as possible. Tires, broken furniture, damaged tools are what people usually dump in their yard and completely forget to throw out.
Remove dead trees.
If you see signs that nearby trees are dead, consider having them removed as soon as you can. Hollow trees are pests and insects’ favourite hiding spots where they often lay their eggs. Aside from homes for infestation, dead trees are also a hazard that will possibly fall at any minute and causes accidents.
Plant mosquito-repelling plants.
A practical way to further repel mosquitoes is to surround your home with natural mosquito repellent plants. Consider planting citronella, marigolds, lavender, scented geraniums, etc.
Have your home sprayed with natural repellent.
The best way to ensure that no mosquitoes will come near your home is to call professionals for an all natural mosquito controlservice. Before mosquito season starts, have your home and the entire surroundings treated. Natural repellent is most recommended rather than chemical ones since they are safer for pets and babies.
Watch out for potential breeding grounds during the rainy season.
Aside from being prepared during the summertime, you should also know what to do when it starts raining to prevent mosquitoes from retreating into your home. Put up screens on your doors and windows to prevent them from coming inside and inspect after the rain if there is stagnant water lying around.
Repair any plumbing problems immediately.
Avoid the leaks from your pipes from getting worse by immediately hiring a repairman to take care of them. It is also essential as a responsible homeowner that you know the signs that you have broken plumbing. Not only will this trigger several problems like mould growth and infestation, but this could also increase your water bills.
Have your home inspected at least once a year.
One way to ensure that your home is in its best condition is to have it inspected regularly. Hire professionals that would look into the integrity of its foundation, the state of the plumbing and electricity system, and other damages. You should also have it checked for potential mould growth and infestations other than mosquitoes, like termites, cockroaches or rodents.
Just follow our tips and keep them in mind every year. If you are a homeowner and care for your family’s well-being and health, you will not ignore these signs. Instead, you make sure that these practices become a yearly habit for continuous infestation prevention.
