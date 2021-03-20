If it is your first time buying car insurance or looking to learn more to understand your rights and have the correct cover, there is a lot to take in. Car insurance is a policy that you pay for with a provider that will offer you protection against damage to your car, theft, or vandalism, as well as financial security if you damage someone else or their property. Some policies will offer more protection than others, which is why it is essential to research what the best car insurance is for you.
It is against the law in the UK to drive without car insurance, and doing so could land you with a fine. The police also have the authority to seize your vehicle and have it destroyed if you are caught driving without insurance.
Car insurance is usually offered on either a monthly or annual payment plan and last 12 months as standard. You then renew your policy or look for a new one that is more cost-effective or better covers your needs.
What is excess?
When you are looking for any insurance, you will find that each policy has an excess, which is the amount that you will need to pay when claiming on your insurance. The excess may be £250 on damages, for example, and the insurer will pay the remaining cost. The excess cand change and the amount that needs to be paid by the policyholder will be different depending on the circumstances.
You will find that, in general, the lower the excess, the higher the monthly payments. This means that if you take a policy where you are willing to contribute more if you claim, you will not have to pay as much each month, and vice versa.
How does no claims bonus work?
If you go a full year without claiming on your insurance, you will be rewarded for your safe driving with a reduction in the cost of your insurance. Insurers want safe drivers as it is less likely that they will need to pay out, but this is also advantageous for you as the driver as each year you will pay less. No claims bonuses increase and level out after around five years, where the reduction could be as much as 65% on your original policy.
What types of cover can you get?
There are three main types of cover available in the UK; third party, third party, fire and theft, and fully comprehensive cover. You can compare prices for all three of these at https://www.moneyexpert.com/car-insurance/ to find the best deal for you.
Third-Party
To legally drive in the UK, you need a minimum of third party insurance, which offers the lowest amount of cover. Third-party insurance covers the cost of any damage or injury done to another person or their property through an incident that is the driver's fault. Suppose you are driving and accidentally damage another person's car and injure the person in it and any passengers in their or your vehicle. In that case, you will be covered for your insurance costs. You as the driver are not covered if you are injured, and any costs to your car will also not be covered.
Third-Party, Fire and Theft
This policy type offers the same cover as the third party and included incidents not caused by you, damage from a fire, or if your vehicle is stolen. Your car is still not covered for damage caused in an accident, which was your fault, but if you are looking for cheaper insurance, this could be a good option.
Fully Comprehensive
The highest form of coverage that you can get, fully comprehensive insurance will cover the cost of damage done to your car in an accident you were liable for. Everything covered in the third party, fire, and theft is also covered here, so damage to another person's car or injury costs are included. When researching fully comprehensive insurance, note that this can be misleading, and some specific circumstances may not be included as standard. Some policies cover you to drive other vehicles, but not all of them check the details before signing.
Some other features that often do not come as standard include damage or theft of personal items in your car, breakdown cover, windscreen repair, and international cover. If these are important to you, it may be necessary to contact the insurance provider to get the ideal package for your circumstances.
Special insurance
Some policies cover specific types of drivers that may apply to you. Insurance for learner drivers is for people that are practicing taking their test, for example. If you have more than one car in your household, you may want to consider multi-car insurance, or if you are young and have just passed your test, some providers specialize in more cost-effective policies.
What will your insurance not cover?
When taking out your insurance, we have mentioned that not every circumstance is covered. Even with the most comprehensive coverage available, there are instances where you will not be able to claim. An example of this is if you front another person as the main driver on an older car to lower your insurance cost. If found out, this will count as an attempt to give false information and invalidate your insurance. A typical example of this is naming parents as the main driver on a policy when their children are driving the car most of the time.
Another example of your policy will not be valid if you take your car out on a track day or take part in racing events. You will need special insurance to ensure that you are covered, as this is more likely to result in damages than day-to-day driving.
Using your car for anything other than commuting for business, such as using your commercial hire vehicle, may invalidate your insurance, as it is a higher risk than normal usage. In all cases, you must clearly state how you will be using your car to make sure that you get the policy that you need and have no risk of not being covered in the case of an accident.
