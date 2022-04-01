Did you know roughly 33 million adults ask search engines questions every day? It doesn't take an expert to realize that popular search engines like Google are fertile grounds for marketing.
But, to separate your content or business from the competition, you will need to take advantage of the search algorithm to get your website on the first page of results.
Sadly, understanding Google ranking factors is often easier said than done. Luckily, we created this brief guide to give you a crash course. Keep reading to learn more.
How Does Google Determine First Page Results?
When we type in a search term into Google, the first thing it does is crawl. It's finding out pages that exist on the internet relevant to the term.
The website owner must submit a sitemap, a list of pages for Google to crawl. Either that or Google has to discover it on its own by following a link through an available page.
Next up is search engine indexing. Search engine indexing is how Google tries to understand what the page is about and how to store it.
Once significant factors have been identified, Google will rank it in terms of its relevance to the search.
Google Ranking Factors for Their Algorithms
Google employs multiple algorithm systems to make judgment calls on which types of pages can be most helpful.
Now, Google doesn't disclose all factors that influence algorithm ranking. But here are the ones that they do:
The words found in the query
Relevance of the pages
Usability of the pages
The expertise of the sources
Location of the searcher and results
Settings
As we mentioned, the other factors aren't entirely known. But, SEO companies that have been in the business for years have discovered other potential ones.
Other Potential Factors
The website's page speed is essential. Google wants to create a great user experience, and a slow website doesn't lead to that. What's more, make sure your sites are mobile-friendly.
That way, a more significant number of people can access them. Don't forget SEO, either. Include multiple relevant search terms in the articles you make for your blogs. And make sure to include them in the title.
We recommend hiring an internet marketing professional to walk you through all technical SEO factors that influence rank.
Enjoy Learning About Google Ranking Factors? Keep Reading
We hope this article helped you learn more about Google ranking factors. If you're serious about improving your ranking results, it will take hard work and dedication.
And, unless you have experience and time to sort through an SEO campaign, your best bet is to go with a digital marketing company.
So, look around until you find one that can produce results in terms of your brand visibility. We hope you found this guide informative. Keep exploring to learn more about subjects like this on our website.
