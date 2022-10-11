The pandemic had a lasting impact on the world of work, with remote work thriving during social distancing lockdowns. Studies have shown that the pandemic likely pushed remote work ahead by a decade. Management styles have had to change as physically hovering over employees is no longer an option. The professionals in the US have been impacted in several ways by being offered remote roles.
Thousands have vowed never to return to the traditional office environment. The "Great Resignation" helped professionals show that remote work is the only option for some. Workers have been empowered by getting a job at the top of their industry in any location in the world. Below will highlight how the US labor market and professionals have been impacted by remote work.
Talent Does Not Need To Be In A Concentrated Area
The mass migration from large hubs like New York City and San Francisco has been pronounced. Professionals seem to be flocking to states with lower costs of living. Florida and Texas have seen massive influxes from states with higher taxes. These states do not have a state income tax, allowing professionals to keep more of their annual income.
Companies have expanded their searches as remote hires have to work certain hours. People living abroad work late into the night or early in the morning, and the traditional 9 to 5 schedule is inconvenient for many people living abroad.
Sales Might Still Be Made Physically
Sales are made better physically than by virtual means or on the telephone. Finding a sales position that rewards performance at the highest level can be challenging. Selling items that are always needed can make this a career you never want to deviate from. A combination of organization and the ability to build rapport quickly can be a recipe for success. A janitorial sales job might be the answer to the question of what you should do as a career. Selling for a" company that also offers ceiling cleaning, commercial kitchen deep cleaning, power washing, and, of course, bacterial disinfection and antimicrobial barrier applications."
A top sales professional will have email sales skills, phone closing skills, and the ability to present physically. Customers might prefer a certain way of being sold which is why a versatile salesperson thrives in today's market. Salespeople in the office can allow for better collaboration with the marketing team to generate sales leads.
Work-Life Balance Is No Longer A Distant Dream
Finding that ideal work-life balance seemed impossible before remote work was adopted for many. Adding a few hours to your day by eliminating the commute allows a professional to truly live. Utilizing the time is up to the individual as some might have needed extra time to relax. Others have used the time to get into shape and learn new skills. The time at home also allows for home repairs and renovations to be completed without missing work. Meal prepping is another aspect of remote work that has changed the lives of remote workers.
The Great Problem Of Being Overemployed
Remote work has led to a rise in people maintaining multiple jobs at once. Juggling the jobs can be done through automation and hiring an assistant to handle certain tasks. Certain jobs might not require a full 8 hours from an incredibly productive person. Maximizing income with this tactic is being done by thousands without employers realizing it. Applying for jobs can be seamless in a remote setting, as some companies don't even check references.
What Will Work Look Like In The Future?
A number of companies are adopting the hybrid work model. The hybrid model might create a struggle for companies to attract talent when competitors are offering fully remote positions. Traditional job roles will still exist, but automation could lead the numbers of these jobs to dwindle. Automation will be a big part of the future, which is an argument for those that support universal income. Work could dissipate in the future with all that technology can take care of for an individual.
The United States and the world have changed since the pandemic. Remote work is the new normal, although some positions still require a professional to be somewhere physically. Look for remote work if you want to experience a work-life balance like never before. Thriving in a remote role is the perfect way to receive another offer for a remote job.
