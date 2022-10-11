The pandemic had a lasting impact on the world of work, with remote work thriving during social distancing lockdowns. Studies have shown that the pandemic likely pushed remote work ahead by a decade. Management styles have had to change as physically hovering over employees is no longer an option. The professionals in the US have been impacted in several ways by being offered remote roles. 

Thousands have vowed never to return to the traditional office environment. The "Great Resignation" helped professionals show that remote work is the only option for some. Workers have been empowered by getting a job at the top of their industry in any location in the world. Below will highlight how the US labor market and professionals have been impacted by remote work. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription