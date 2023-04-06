It's estimated that more than 36,000 people lose their lives in car accidents every year, and countless others sustain physical and mental injuries that can last a lifetime. These mishaps can be caused by a variety of factors, including intoxication, reckless behavior, and simple attention deficits. Everyone, even cautious drivers and pedestrians, can be at risk; find out how to reduce your chances of being in an auto accident.
We have little control over what other people do, and we have no power to prevent reckless driving or intoxicated driving. However, there are ways we can modify our attitudes and deeds to deal with the dangers these careless and reckless drivers pose to our passengers and ourselves.
If an accident does occur, the first things you should do are get medical help right away and call an attorney. Nevertheless, it's always preferable to avoid accidents altogether or at the very least reduce your risk of them happening. In light of this, here are some wise techniques for defensive, careful, and safe driving.
Keep your Car in Good Condition
Accidents can frequently be the result of vehicle malfunctions or technical problems. If they take to the road without regular maintenance and adequate checks on their cars, even the most intelligent and cautious drivers may find themselves in hazardous situations.
For example, if your car doesn't have enough fluid to wash the windscreen and the glass gets covered in mud or dirt while you're driving, it could impair your vision and increase the likelihood of an accident. Another illustration is if your tyres are under-inflated, which may make it more difficult to steer or maneuver around tight corners.
Be Wary when using Medicine
Numerous common, over-the-counter, and prescription medications can impair your ability to drive, but many people are unaware of this. Drowsiness is one of the side effects of numerous medications, including painkillers and allergy medications. Your reaction times and levels of focus could cause an accident if you drive in this condition.
Knowing your body and how it reacts to these medications is crucial for preventing negative side effects before driving or during a long trip. Read the labels to learn about potential side effects, and if you're taking a new medication for the first time, give yourself some time to see how you feel before getting behind the wheel.
Limit your Distractions
It's very easy to allow yourself to become distracted and take your eyes off the road in this modern age where everyone seems to own a smartphone and all cars have screens and in-car entertainment systems. According to the NHTSA, many accidents are caused by distracted drivers looking at their phones or operating their GPS units.
Distractions can quickly accumulate while driving due to other passengers talking to you, music playing through your speakers, and texts coming through on your phone, so it's crucial to do your best to limit them. Before you leave, set up your GPS, put your phone away, and try to keep your entire concentration on the road.
Study Defensive Driving Methods
All drivers eventually come to the realization that they have no control over other drivers' actions on the road and will frequently come across reckless drivers, but there are ways to prevent auto accidents, and these methods typically fall under the category of defensive driving, which is simply driving in a way that is intended to keep you and your passengers safe.
Different circumstances call for different defensive driving strategies. Let's say you spot a driver swerving ahead who appears to be intoxicated. In that case, you should maintain a safe distance, think about stopping and waiting until they have passed before moving on, or if you're driving alongside a large truck, make sure to overtake quickly and steer clear of blind spots to lower the likelihood of an accident.
Conclusion
The simple fact is that there are risks and dangers to be aware of every time you get in your car and head out onto the road. However, with the proper approach and clever technique, you can ensure the maximum level of safety for both you and others, so keep these suggestions in mind moving forward. After observing all these precautions in Stockton, if you still involve in such a terrible situation, you must consult a Stockton car crash attorney.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.