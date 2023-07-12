Medical expenses have become astronomical over the years. The COVID-19 global pandemic has made us more aware and careful about medical expenses. During the past few years, we have witnessed how medical bills and expenses have become the top reason for bankruptcy in the United States. According to Time, people in the United States have long been suffering from deep frustration because of the cost of medications, particularly prescription drugs. The costly medication scenario has created financial issues and obstacles for many consumers. 

As per the 2019 statistics, the average American spent $1,200 every year on medications, far more than any other nation in the world. Moreover, according to studies conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation, around 29 percent of adults in the U.S.A. do not consume medicines as recommended by their doctor. They skip or split doses, and often choose over-the-counter drugs instead. They avoid filling their prescriptions for effective cost-cutting. Even though no solutions are magical, we would like to explore a few things to do to significantly save medical expenses, and stay afloat in 2023. 

