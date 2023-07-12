Medical expenses have become astronomical over the years. The COVID-19 global pandemic has made us more aware and careful about medical expenses. During the past few years, we have witnessed how medical bills and expenses have become the top reason for bankruptcy in the United States. According to Time, people in the United States have long been suffering from deep frustration because of the cost of medications, particularly prescription drugs. The costly medication scenario has created financial issues and obstacles for many consumers.
As per the 2019 statistics, the average American spent $1,200 every year on medications, far more than any other nation in the world. Moreover, according to studies conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation, around 29 percent of adults in the U.S.A. do not consume medicines as recommended by their doctor. They skip or split doses, and often choose over-the-counter drugs instead. They avoid filling their prescriptions for effective cost-cutting. Even though no solutions are magical, we would like to explore a few things to do to significantly save medical expenses, and stay afloat in 2023.
Opt for Generic Medication
One of the most effective ways of reducing medical expenses is to opt for generics instead of brand-name medicines. Generics are relatively cheaper because their manufacturers did not invest big money in research and development. Hence, a generic company can charge less by simply copying the formula from the brand that introduced the medication. It is always a good idea to request your doctor to give generic options while prescribing medication. Generic drugs are 30% to 80% cheaper but have the same effect and constituents as branded medications. Several well-known branded drugs are available today generically, like cholesterol-lowering statins, heartburn medications, a few Type 2 diabetes medications, and antihistamines. Generic drugs are approved by FDA, as effective and safe.
Consider Shopping Online
Online pharmacies often offer some prescription drugs at far more competitive prices. You may compare the cost of a prescribed brand-name drug at many accredited pharmacies. You may buy medicines from trusted online pharmacy sites that offer the same medication at the lowest prices. You should always buy medicines from a trusted and verified pharmacy site online that asks for a prescription. Some verification programs like the VIPPS (Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Sites) provide digital verification to demonstrate that the specific pharmacy complies with mandatory standards and upholds existing laws. It ensures that you get top-quality prescription drugs. You may order medicine online withhttps://www.pricepropharmacy.com/for assured quality.
Request Your Doctor for Free Samples of Medicines
More often than not, doctors have free samples with them of various prescription drugs. You may request your doctor for such free samples. Ask for generic alternatives if the brand name drug prescribed is costly.
Avail Discount Coupons
Several drug companies and medicine stores are known to offer valuable incentives and discount coupons for specific medications. These discount coupons may not be valid or applicable for some medications, for instance, anxiety disorder drugs. You may even ask your pharmacist for a special discount in case, discount coupons are not available. Several pharmacies provide in-house discounts to loyal customers for prescription drugs.
Conclusion
The above tips are best for millennials to follow to reduce medication costs substantially. Moreover, it is vital to have medical insurance protected financially in case of a medical emergency.
