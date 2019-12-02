Selling your home is a very big decision, and it’s not one you should make lightly. It often involves lots of planning and preparation and the whole process is enough to cause stress and anxiety. If you’re going to sell your house successfully, and at a price you’ll be proud of, there are a few things you need to consider:
Which agent are you going to hire?
It goes without saying that you need to hire a real estate agent. It’s not optional. At least not if you want to sell your house in the most stress-less way possible. However, people often overlook the process of searching for an agent when they are out to sell their home. It’s common practice to find the closest one and simply hire them. But all agents are not the same, and their performances are certainly not the same.
You should take your time to meet a few agents before you hire anyone. Interview them and ask for their track record. Ask them about their most successful and least successful sales. You should also ask them how they actually intend to sell your house. Their answers to these questions will not only give you a valuation of their ability, but it will also tell you how quickly you can expect to sell your home.
How much paperwork do you have?
When you’re preparing to sell your home, you need all your paperwork. And that actually means all. If you hired a good real estate agent, they'd probably ask for your documents right off the bat. You should start gathering the necessary information as soon as you decide to sell your home. Having documentation about the recent repairs on the house can help your real estate agent sell the house much quicker. Not to mention the fact that those documents will be instrumental when you’re trying to get a better price from your buyer.
You’ll need documents that provide information on the following:
The age of your roof and its warranty
The age of your water heater
The age of your conditioning system
The age of your furnace
The age of any appliances that come with the home
Dates of any recent improvements like kitchen remodeling, windows installation
Outstanding mortgage balance
Any certificates of compliance and permits that you might have
When will you sell your home?
This may seem like an obvious question, and for many people, the answer is “Whenever we’re ready”. But you shouldn’t just sell your house at any time. In fact, the timing of your decision is extremely important, and it’s directly related to how much you get from your sale. Also, every real estate market is different, and you need to understand the markets to be able to fully maximize your opportunity.
That’s where your agent comes in. They can advise you on the best time to sell and when to hold off for a while longer. Generally speaking, springtime is a more favorable time to sell your property. Conversely, the winter may be the most challenging time. This doesn’t mean that you can’t successfully sell your house in the winter. It just means the timing is essential. For example, if you want to sell your house for cash in San Diego, you’ll need to consider other factors besides the weather since it’s temperate all year round. Consult your agent about the best time to sell so you’re fully informed.
Will you inspect your home before sale?
Actually, the better question is “how soon will you inspect your home before the sale?” Because a home inspection is a very valuable tool if you want to sell your property successfully. Buyers will only pay top dollar for homes that are in good shape, and anomalies will only drop the price. You should hire an inspector and have them provide a detailed report.
You can then address the issues that the home inspector finds. You can be sure that your buyer will hire their own inspector. If you get all the issues fixed before the buyer comes in, that will only help the sale. Additionally, you do some specific inspections on your home, checking for things like pests and radon. You certainly don’t want the buyer finding these things themselves.
How much will you list it for?
The pricing of your home at the beginning can affect how much you the buyer finally pays. More importantly, it influences whether or not you actually sell the house. If you price your house too high, you may not find buyers for along time. These days, there’s lots of information on the internet about home pricings, and you can be sure that your buyers will do their homework. If it’s too high, they’ll steer clear of it.
On the other than, if your home is priced too low, buyers will definitely spot an opportunity for a bargain and swoop in right away. But that also means that you would sell for less than your house actually deserved. Finding the right price can be difficult. It’s best to do some research before you finally settle on a figure.
Should you offer a home warranty?
Home warranties can often be useful tools when you’re trying to sell your home. In many situations, they can be a nice bonus for your buyers. A home with a warranty makes the buyers feel safe about their purchase. They think “If the owner is willing to take the house back, it must be valuable”. On the other hand, a warranty is also good for your agent because it makes it easier for them to market the property.
Buyers are definitely more responsive to home with a warranty, and you’re likely to get more offers when your home has a warranty. But that doesn’t always mean you should offer a warranty. In some rare cases, having a home warranty might not influence the sale of your property at all. In this situation, getting a home warranty would be useless, since it would just cost you extra. You should discuss your options with your agent and get their opinion on the issue.
