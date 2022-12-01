Introduction
So, you are planning on cutting down on carbon emissions from your side. Did you know that every year the world's electricity is responsible for more than 1 billion tonnes of C02? At times like this, if we could choose to be eco-friendly by installing solar panels, then it would help us and the environment.
Solar panels can be installed in any open area which has considerable sun exposure to charge up the equipment. One of the popular demands when it comes to solar panels is rooftop solar panels.
Evidently, the roof gets the most sun exposure, especially in the summer months. However, rooftop installation is not as simple as the garden installation. If it is your house, the professionals have to consider the slope and other aspects.
What are the other aspects, you ask?
Read more to understand!
What Are Solar Panels
A solar panel is a device that can trap solar energy and then convert it into electrical energy to be used later.
You can use the stored energy to run lights and even other electrical equipment in your house. Kochi Airport in India is the world’s only airport that is even able to run an entire airport with the help of solar panels.
Things To Consider Before Installing One
Here are the important things you should consider when you are finally planning to install roof solar panels for your household.
1. Is Your Roof Ready
Is the roof ready for installation? You cannot simply call professional installers and give them a tentative date to install. Whether it is a new or an old house roof, the strength and condition do play a big role in holding these solar panels.
Here are some things which you have to take care of before you plan the installation.
- Does your roof have the right base to carry the weight of solar panels?
- Is your roof old, and it needs repairing before you can go forth with the installation?
If you are ignoring the cracks and weak foundation of your roof, you are looking at more damage than you could anticipate.
2. What About The Water Management
Water management is an important part of any healthy roof. This is the flow of the rainwater or melting snow and in which direction the gutter lies. Most importantly, how the water flows.
It is not about making your roof ready, but you also have to ensure that the rainy season doesn’t affect the solar system wiring. Yes, there will be electrical wiring which will connect the panels to the grid, and if it comes in the way of the rainwater disposal, then two things can happen.
- It can wreck the wiring due to too much water exposure.
- It can lead to more debris and dirt accumulation due to improper drainage.
So, keep these factors in mind.
3. What About The Overall Weather
The overall weather again plays an important part in the installation and regularization of the solar panels. For example, if you live in an area that is known for hail, windy weather, sandy strom, and even hurricanes, then the installation has to be strong enough to fight these adversities.
However, many would ask you not to install the panels on the rooftops when the weather is a problem. However, if you talk to the right solar installation company, they will be able to survey the weather before they form a plan for installation.
4. The Shape & Direction
The shape & direction is important to ensure that you are installing it where it would be worthwhile. Some installations will even tell you to install it elsewhere if your roof is not facing the right direction, as they won’t be able to enjoy the most out of this expensive installation.
Some of the best roof slopes which are perfect for solar installations are.
- West-facing slope.
- South-facing slope.
According to research, these two will be able to capture the most solar energy. If you are planning to build a house, then ensure the slopes are facing the right direction. If you can't do anything as of now, consult the professional and pick a separate place.
5. Which Company You Will Be Choosing For Installation
The company you choose also plays a major role in quality installation. Ensure that the company has a specialization in roof installation, as it is a complicated solar installation.
- What is the product and cost they are providing?
- Do they have different packages and specializations?
- When it comes to permits and codes, do they provide any extra assistance with them?
- Are they providing meaningful insights when it comes to understanding your project?
- Do they promise a tentative date to finish the assignment?
- What are the years of experience they have in this industry?
- Do they offer you a portfolio?
- Can you look at the customer feedback of other personal and professional solar installations?
Do not jump the gun, and choose the company carefully. Check multiple solar PV installers before choosing one.
6. What Are The Warranties You Can Get
Warranties when it comes to a construction project come with three investments.
- Are they providing any compensation in terms of damage?
- Do they provide discounts or free maintenance after a year of installation?
- In case of any damage, what is the warranty period? Do they repair target damage, or do they reinstall the entire solar panel plan?
These are the questions you should ask before you sign a contract with any company.
Do Not DIY!
If you DIY, there are a few disadvantages.
- You might think you are saving on some extra cash, but in terms of damage (which might happen since you are a novice), all the compensation comes from your pocket.
- The electrical wiring and roof installation is dangerous and can lead to accidents. You will not just be harming yourself but everyone in the vicinity.
- Maintenance can be tough when you do not have the assistance of professionals.
Asking for the right experts will always make a huge difference in the installation. They can even increase the market value of your house.
