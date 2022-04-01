Is your Disc Golf disc bag a mess? Do you find it difficult to find the right disc on time in your bag? Or is adjusting your discs in your bag a task for you? So, it is time to upgrade your Disc Golf backpack.
Disc Golf involves Disc Golf discs and baskets to play the game. You will often find a Disc Golf basket installed in the park or the course, but this is not the case with the discs. Instead, you have to carry your own discs. Additionally, all Disc Golf discs are not of the same dimensions, as their dimensions vary according to their role in the game.
For instance, putters have the thinnest rims, whereas drivers have thicker rims. So, you may find difficulty adjusting all the discs in the same compartment of your bags. Therefore, you need Disc Golf bags specially designed to store and carry Disc Golf discs conveniently.
What are the features you should look for in a versatile Disc Golf backpack?
Quality of the Material: The first and foremost feature is the quality of material used to make Disc Golf bags, as the bag's durability depends on it. As we have to carry our Disc Golf discs out into the field, the bag faces different weather conditions throughout the year. Therefore, you should look for a Disc Golf backpack that can withstand all weather conditions. And when it comes to durability and sturdiness, polyester fabric is a high-quality material.
Size and capacity of the bag: The size and the capacity depend upon the number of discs you want to store or carry in a bag.
Generally, they are distinguished in two sizes, small and large Disc Golf bags.
1. Small Disc Golf Bags: These bags, also known as sling bags, can hold 5 to 8 Disc Golf discs. These are ideal for beginners and casual players who occasionally play the sport and do not need many discs. These bags also have different compartments to store your necessary items. Some bags also have a secured zip pocket to keep your valuables like your phone and cash safe while you are out there in the field.
2. Large Disc Golf Bags: These bags can store 20-25 discs and have different compartments to store other necessary items such as a water bottle, umbrella, first-aid box, and valuable items. These bags are divided into multiple compartments so that you don't have to carry separate bag packs for your tournaments and championships.
Therefore, you can choose a Disc Golf Game bag pack depending upon the requirements of discs and other necessary items, so carefully check the bag's descriptions for capacity.
Utility: Carrying multiple things in a bag can create a huge mess, especially when carrying Disc Golf discs with different dimensions all in one compartment. Therefore, an ideal bag has a separate compartment for different discs. For instance, if a bag has a separate pocket for a putter, it is easy to reach it quickly during the game. Additionally, a bag that stays upright and does not fall is essential to avoid messes.
Durability: To choose a durable bag, you need to look for features like a hard bottom so that no damage is caused to the bag, even if the bag is kept on a rough surface in the field. Therefore, look for bags with plastic bottom rails that offer solid inner support and reinforcement.
Weight of the Bag: It is recommended that you choose a bag with a weight closer to your body's weight so that it does not cause any discomfort to your back in the long run.
Support: Just like the weight of a Disc Golf backpack is essential for comfort, the bag's straps play a major role in supporting the shoulders and back. The straps provide the necessary support you need while walking with a bag full of discs and other items. Therefore, a high-quality strap is significant for comfort and preserving energy for playing the game.
Waterproof/ Water Resistance: Disc Golf is an all-weather game, and at times you might get drenched in the rain. Therefore, you need a waterproof or water-resistant bag to save your discs and other belongings from getting damaged by rain. Fabrics such as sailcloth or polyester come with multiple layers and prevent water from entering the bag; therefore, always look for a Disc Golf backpack made from water-resistant or waterproof material.
Affordability: There is a wide range of varieties of Disc Golf bags in the market with different prices. But, make sure you do not spend extra on them, as there are stores that offer heavy discounts on Disc Golf bags and other Disc Golf products without compromising the quality of the bags.
Thus, while looking for a perfect Disc Golf backpack for you, consider the above-mentioned features to get a durable bag for long-term use.
To help you make a perfect choice, here are some of the most popular and versatile Disc Golf bags which you can consider:
Disc Store Disc Golf Grab & Go Bag:
If you are looking for a Disc Golf bag to carry a small number of discs to the park to play the game with your friends, this grab-and-go bag is ideal. It is a uniquely designed bag with an open-top compartment for easy and quick access to the items. The bag can hold 4-6 discs in a special compartment designed for the discs. The bag has multiple pockets—a putter pouch, a secured zipper pocket for valuables, and a mini and pencil pocket.
Disc Store Disc Golf Light Weight Tournament Bag:
This bag is one of the most durable all-weather bags made from water-resistant fabric. It can hold 10-12 discs in the main compartment and is perfect for casual tournaments. The main compartment has a putter pouch, a shoulder strap, a large zippered side pocket, a water bottle pocket, two outer side pockets, and a mini and pencil pocket. It also has a secured zipper pocket to keep your valuable items safe
Disc Store Wanderer Disc Golf Backpack Bag:
You need a bigger bag with more compartments when packing Disc Golf discs and other valuables for a tournament or championship. It would help if you even had a bigger bag to store your collection of discs so that they remain safe in one place. Therefore, this bag is perfect for you as it can easily hold 15-25 discs. The top storage pocket has a capacity for 6 putters that can also be used as a storage compartment to store other items. The bag features multiple pockets such as zippered valuables, water, a cellphone pocket, a mini pocket, two pencil pockets, a towel D- Ring, and a water bottle holder. The adjustable strap and rear padding provide comfort to the back, and thus you can carry it for a long time.
Dynamic Discs Commander Backpack Bag:
This is another durable and lightweight Disc Golf bag and one of the popular choices among Disc Golf lovers. It has the capacity of 20 discs in the main compartment, and there are two other vertical pockets where you can put other discs. Another full-length pocket can hold necessary items for you. The bag has two cell phone-sized pockets, two bottle holders, and a chair/ umbrella strap.
So, check out the bags mentioned above from popular brands like Disc Store, Dynamic discs etc. that are comfortable and durable for the long run.
