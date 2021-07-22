Selling storage containers is a popular way to provide short-term and long-term storage solutions. They are found all over the world, and independent companies make 97% of them. Because there are many options available such as SCF shipping containers, you must be careful while choosing one. There are a few points or things you need to consider before investing in these storage containers. The following are factors to consider when buying second-hand containers.
Delivery space
You must have enough delivery space for storage containers. Ideally, it would help if you had at least twice the length of the container plus a straight line of about 10 feet. There must be enough free space to avoid problems. There must be enough space for the driver to handle and unload the container to prevent possible damage.
Restrictions
Some cities may have restrictions on the use of storage containers. Therefore, before buying a used container, you may need to check with your local city or county government for rules or regulations. In addition, you may need to purchase licenses or comply with certain zoning laws for specific projects.
Location
It is essential to consider the location of used containers. If the position is not level, the door may not work correctly. To level the container on uneven ground, you need to prepare wooden blocks when the delivery driver arrives. The container's location should also have adequate drainage devices to prevent the container from settling or sinking in the stagnant water.
Container Size
The size of storage containers in ranges from 10 feet to 45 feet. Therefore, you need to carefully consider what will be placed in the container to choose the correct size. By studying the transport container function online, you can obtain information about the container size required for a particular item. You can also contact one of our professionals who will be happy to help you choose the size that suits your exact needs.
Comparison of photos
With photos, you can quickly check the external condition and size of the container used. But it is essential to pay special attention to its details. For example, if you find used containers for sale on sites, you should be careful because they are known to place images of specific containers. After a detailed inspection, you can see that the photos are from different containers. For example, the seller will take a picture of a container with a good interior and another container with a great roof in most cases. After that, they put them together to make you believe that the image comes from a single container.
Inspect
Whether your purpose is to use an old container, you must conduct a thorough inspection with a certified inspector before buying anything. First, you need to check the appearance. Be sure to walk around it and check its status. It is essential to check everything, paint, edge seals, wear, etc. All of this may seem trivial, but it may hide something, which may cause significant problems in the future. By doing this, you will also know how much maintenance the device requires. Finally, you must check the interior. Start with the door and see if they are damaged, if they are properly locked, and if the seals around the edges are working correctly.
When you buy second-hand containers, you need to make a plan to understand their whereabouts and use. This will help you avoid potential problems that can cost you time and money. In addition, other points can help you choose the container that suits your needs. Also, depend on certified shipping containers such as SCF shipping containers if you want the best.
