Moving to another country as an expat may seem like an exciting thing, but it is not as easy as you might think it is. When you are moving to another country that has a different culture and way of life, you will need some time to adjust to the environment. You may even have a problem socializing in the beginning and you will feel homesick as well. But when you once you ease into it you will start having fun and you will fall in love with the country. In this article, I have mentioned a few things every American ex-pat must keep in mind in order to avoid any inconvenience.
You Will Still Have To Pay American Taxes
Even if you are moving to another country for a long period or permanently, do not forget that you will still have to pay your taxes. And it does not matter if you are paying taxes in your new country of residence or not. You will need to do it to avoid penalties and to build tax credit. But there are several countries in which you can avoid double taxes as they have a deal with the US. These countries include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Chile, Japan, and the UK. If you have got the nationality in another country, you can also renounce your US citizenship as well. This will help you avoid any extra taxes. Procedures for renunciation relief can also vary from person to person, so you must consult an expert first.
You Will Need a New Driver License
When you move to another country, you cannot keep driving around with your US-issued driver’s license. You will need to follow the rules of that country and will have to apply for a driver's license there. The traffic rules can also vary from country to country. So your driving test will be different as well. For example, if you are moving to the UK, the first big change you will see is that the steering wheel of the car is on the right side. When you are used to driving on the left side, you will need some time to adjust to this change.
Understand International Health Insurance
Moving to another country also requires you to get international health insurance. Whatever kind of health insurance you have in the US will be of no use to you in another country. That is why you need to understand and acquire international health insurance. You will find several different types of plans out there so make sure that you pick the one that covers you completely so you do not have to pay out of the pocket when you or your family needs healthcare. Getting an international health plan also means you will most likely be dropping the plan that you already have in the US, so make sure that you get an international health plan that will cover you in the US as well.
Adjusting To Culture Shock
It is always a good idea to conduct thorough research on the country you are moving to. The travel guides can tell you about the basic things but it would not be enough. You will need to read books and you can also watch videos on YouTube that will help you understand the cultural differences. As mentioned before, it would not be easier for you to adjust to a new environment and you will experience culture shock as well. But you will eventually overcome it once you have understood the people of that country. In some places, you will be able to adjust quickly while in other countries, it can take you several years, so be patient.
