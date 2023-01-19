Although flipping homes can be a great way to generate sizable amounts of income within relatively brief time periods, not every flip is guaranteed to go off without a hitch. In fact, it doesn’t take long for many first-time flips to go completely off the rails. So, if your knowledge of house flipping comes exclusively from reality television and anecdotes, you’d do well to get educated in advance of your first flip. Fledgling flippers looking for a hassle-free experience are urged to consider the following pointers.
Although a number of factors will go into determining how profitable a flip ultimately is, location is arguably the most important. Unsurprisingly, homes found in popular, high-demand areas tend to command much higher prices than properties found in areas where demand is on the wane. So, before proceeding to make a serious offer on a potential flip, take some time to research its location.
Your location research should entail a deep dive into an area’s population size, growth rates, growth projections, property values and rent prices. This will help you determine how in-demand an area actually is and thus provide you with a clear picture of what a prospective flip is truly worth. Additionally, looking at the prices of similar properties in the area can effectively prevent you from being overcharged and enable you to make an informed offer. Even in highly desirable areas, there should be an abundance of options for buying foreclosure properties.
Have the Home Professionally Inspected
It is imperative that you possess a solid understanding of how much work a potential flip will require before putting down an offer. To help ensure that any outstanding issues are brought fully to light, enlist the aid of a certified home inspector. As the title implies, home inspectors are highly adept at locating and identifying an extensive range of issues that the rest of us are unlikely to recognize. Once the home has been thoroughly inspected and a report has been compiled, you’ll have the facts needed to make an informed purchasing decision.
Get Contractor Estimates
Some flips require quite a bit more work than others. So, if you’re thinking of investing in a flip that’s in desperate need of sweeping repairs and/or renovations, take care to obtain contractor estimates before proceeding to make an offer. You may very well discover that the amount of money needed to fix the property far exceeds the amount you stand to make from selling it.
Contractor estimates are also essential to proper budgeting. After all, if you purchase a soon-to-be-flipped property without having any idea of how much the flipping process will cost, you will likely come to regret this decision. Knowing how much you can expect to spend ahead of time will enable you to gather sufficient resources or make an informed decision to walk away from a deal.
Should you decide to purchase a flip that requires extensive work, present the seller with any contractor estimates you obtain and request that they reduce the asking price in accordance with the collective cost of addressing outstanding issues. If they’re un-amenable to this proposal, it may be in your best interest to seek out other potential flips.
Work Exclusively with Licensed Contractors
You can avoid a lot of headaches by working exclusively with contractors who are licensed, registered or certified to practice in your area. While hiring unlicensed contractors may seem like a good way to save money, it’s liable to prove far costlier than working with actual professionals. Unlicensed contractors have virtually no incentive to conduct themselves professionally, provide accurate estimates or see jobs through to completion. Additionally, an unlicensed contractor who lacks insurance is liable to hold you responsible for covering their medical costs in the event that they become injured while in your employ.
Although house flipping is a venture from which you stand to profit handsomely, success is by no means a guarantee. Simply investing in an attractive-looking flip and expecting sizable returns to come rolling can lead to tremendous disappointment and considerable financial strain. Fortunately, there are a number of ways for first-time flippers to ensure that their inaugural flips don’t turn out to be busts. If a hassle-free flip is what you’re aiming for, make sure to put the following tips to good use.
