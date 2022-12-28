The PGA tour is one of the most exciting golf events anticipated by several fans worldwide. With the event joined by several countries and territories, the tour involves different venues in different countries. As of writing, the event is ongoing, with the first Championship beginning last September.
With the tour championship ending in 2023, there are still plenty of games to spectate and, of course, bet on. The following are some tips for betting on the 2022 PGA Tour.
Choose the Best Sportsbook for You
The key to getting the best betting experience is to select the sportsbook that suits you the most. Many of them vary in aspects, such as the sports, sporting events they offer, features, and monetary transactions. You can bet with a sportsbook in two ways: in-person and online.
There are factors you need to consider in selecting your preferred sportsbook: legitimacy, state availability, and the sports and sporting events it offers.
Legitimacy
The first thing you need to check when you look for a sportsbook is the legalities. Knowing the list of legitimate sportsbooks, whether physical or online, protects you from predatory sites that scam you for your money.
You can visit the location of traditional sportsbooks and see if they have a license or certification. You can do the same with online sportsbooks, as having a physical office is one of the most straightforward proofs of their legitimacy.
However, if you want to check this remotely, you could also check if they have a website, social media accounts, and extra contact information. You could also look for an address on Google maps and check if a building they own exists.
An easier option for this is to look for a list of licensed sportsbooks through reputable news sources and those with partnerships with the PGA Tour itself. You can also find big-name sites when participating in sports betting online, which are tried, trusted, and safe sportsbooks, in-person or online.
State Availability
If you have had experience betting on any sport, you should know that not every state allows sports betting. Many sportsbooks operate nationwide, but availability could vary depending on the state.
If you cannot go to a physical sportsbook, or if you do not want to go somewhere else and want to chill in the comfort of your own home, ensure that your state legalizes online sports betting. Afterward, you can always look up a list of betting sites that legally operate in your state.
The Available Sports
You have to, of course, select a sportsbook that takes PGA Tour bets. Each betting site offers multiple sports and sporting events, but not all have the same. So always check the sportsbook to see if they offer bets for PGA Tour or other Golf events.
Alternatively, if you are attending any of the PGA Tour venues, there could be betting spots you can transact with (if the area allows sports betting). However, if you want to skip the long lines, you can always bet through a sportsbook.
Know the Types of Bets
There are several types of bets for Golf. Knowing the type of bet that works for you is a way to assess which will likely give you more chances of winning. The following are some you may want to give a shot at.
Outright Bets/Overall Winner Bets
This type of bet has the simplest premise and can be a good start for Golf betting beginners. You only need to bet on who wins the game. It can refer to one game, one of the tour championships, or the overall PGA Tour.
Matchup Bets
A matchup bet is a type of bet where a player is matched with another player (called a head-to-head bet) or multiple other players. You win your bet if your player gets the lowest score by the end of a round. Depending on the sportsbook, you could choose who your player is matched with.
Prop Bets
Prop bets are a type of bet not exclusive to Golf. However, it is one of the more exciting types, as the premise relies on specific potential scenarios like most distance done by a participant or the first one to do a hole-in-one.
There are several other bets you can always check in your chosen sportsbook. However, you must stick to the type of bet that works for you.
Read the Odds
Before you place a bet, you must read the odds, one of the essential materials you should have. It presents the money you need to wager and the money you could win. It also indicates who the bookmaker and the public believe is the most likely to win.
To Sum it Up
When you plan to bet on the PGA tour championships, you must learn and plan out what and how you want to bet. Therefore, it is best to research before betting, and remember that it is one of the reasons why we love Golf! So have some fun!
