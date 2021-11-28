 

A buzz cut is an easy hairstyle to achieve and maintain. This hairstyle has its roots from years ago, and it is famous because it is a recruitment haircut for military members. They were encouraged to wear buzz styles to reduce the breeding and spread of lice in the camp and because it is easy to maintain. 

Besides, other celebrities like artists and actors had a hair signature with their buzzed heads. Getting a buzz cut is easy, and you can DIY. It only requires you to have the right tools and skills to get a perfect cut for yourself. Here is how you can do it at your home's comfort. 

  1. Get The Right Equipment

For the haircut to be successful, ensure you have the right equipment. A good hair clipper and attachment combs for the hair clipper are essential.  Here are more tools you should have to get started:

  1. Hair trimmers

  2. Comb- to ensure the sides are even when cutting the hair

  3. Hand mirror

  4. A steady hand. Also, be patient with yourself. 

  5. Broom and dustpan. 

Before doing the practice with your head, watch the barber do a buzz cut on you or someone else. This will give you an idea of what to do. You can also watch the style on YouTube. Pay attention to how the stylist uses the clipper. 

Also, protect your floor from hair by putting a plastic bag or newspaper. According to MensHaircuts, cover yourself with a towel to prevent hair from falling on the shoulders and inside your shirt. Another tip is to get good-quality clippers and guards. Having poor guards will spoil your hairstyle because if the clipper guard falls off unexpectedly, you will have a bald patch that can only be fixed by going bald.

  1. Get The Perfect Length

Choose the length you want your hair to remain before getting down to work. This also helps you to choose a perfect guard for the hairdo. If you're going to get the 3-2-1 buzz cut, get guard with number 3 on top, 2 on the side, and number 1 at the edges. 

Your top hair will be left 3/8 inch-long, and the sides will have a 1/2 inch on the sides and back. Short buzz haircuts are easier to mess up and get uneven results. 

  1. Get Ready

Prepare your head for the haircut by ensuring that it is clean and dry. Unwashed hair with sticky oils or one that is damp will be hard to cut. Also, a buzz cut is a clean haircut and you want all the lines and fades to be visually visible and distinctive. The hand mirror will enable you to see all the sides to maintain the right length. 

  1. Cut The Top

Place the no. 3 clippers at the top of your head and hold the clipper guard flat against your forehead. Begin cutting the hair from the front to the back of your head. Repeat the motion of the cut, leaving the same length at the top until the entire hair is down. 

The cutting should go on until the part where the head becomes round into the sides. Pay more attention to the crown because it has the most hair. Ensure you buzz it here from all the directions for a perfect buzz cut.

  1. And The Sides

Once you are done with the top, move to the sides. Start by replacing the clipper with a no. 2 one. Make the clipper guard flat on the head and start cutting from the sides burn area. Buzz the hair past the start of the buzzed-down top. 

Pass the clipper in a straight line past the part of the head that becomes round into the sides. This gives a smooth transitioning from the top to the sides. 

  1. Finish Up With The Back

Use the vanity and hand mirror to see the back of your head in the reflection. Use the No. 2 clipper during the finish. Make the clipper guard flat against the head—Buzz from the bottom towards the top. Continue leveling the hair and allow the sides, top, and back to have a natural blend.

