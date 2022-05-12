Introduction
Staffing firms are an invaluable resource not only for companies but also for job seekers. Each year, they match hundreds of thousands of workers with new job openings. They could assist you to get the perfect hires, too. Once you know how to get the best of a staffing agency, they will help you fill in any position, including pharma jobs. In this article, we tell you how to work with a leading staffing agency like Brine sa, to get the right employees to fill your vacant posts. Continue reading to learn more.
Find the right company.
The only way you are going to get the perfect workers for your openings is to find a recruitment agency that is right for your enterprise. You want to identify a staffing firm that has a great reputation for matching qualified candidates to open positions.
We advise choosing a recruitment firm that takes pride in the type of employees it forwards to hiring managers. It includes ensuring that all the proper credentials of the employees forwarded are verified. This includes conducting reference checks, among other things. Also, you must ensure that the agency you want to hire has the requisite insurances, like workers’ compensation and general liability insurance.
As happens with all business relationships, your staffing firm must provide value. Otherwise, it is not worth the investment.
Arrange a meeting with the representatives of the staffing agency, and see if they genuinely offer value to your business. Being a small business, the importance and costs related to the hire are amplified. This is why you need to insist on a firm that sees your organization not just as another client, but as a partner.
In the same way, if you opt for an on-demand staffing platform as opposed to a traditional recruitment firm, you must read their reviews and ensure that workers and other business owners trust the site.
Ensure maximum clarity about your needs.
Top-rated staffing firms like Brine SA, have a strong desire to help you get the best employees for your company. However, they won’t do this if you cannot clearly and thoroughly communicate about the position, the type of individual you want, and your company. Other than discussing the required skills and basic responsibilities for the opening, you also need to specify any company policies, for example, work hours, annual leave, medical benefits, breaks etc. Also, make sure the staffing firm rep gets to know your corporate culture, as well as what it takes for a professional to succeed at your firm.
Only after clearly defining your needs should you go ahead and let your recruiter know. They will commence the search immediately.
Check the legal issues.
Based on the types of employees that you want a staffing firm to help you fill, check to ensure that employment-related legal issues, for example, payroll taxes and worker classification, are handled. In the case of temp-to-hire and temporary roles, the recruitment agency will take responsibility for taxes. That is why you need confirmation from the agency that the workers they have forwarded are employees and not just independent contractors.
Also, you should review the employment contracts to ensure that there are proper provisions for indemnification, mostly 'dual indemnification' clauses. This way, both parties are protected from any potential legal issues.
Maintain an excellent relationship.
You may not be lucky and nail the right recruitment agency the first time asking. However, once you do get the agency that supplies you with well-qualified workers and high-quality services, stick with it. Additionally, discussing new hires with your agency rep can be helpful to you and the staffing firm with your talent searches for the future.
Do your research
Staffing firms specialize in different types of industries. There are those that help fill pharma jobs, and others are specialists in staffing IT employees. That is why you need to ensure that you choose a staffing agency that fits your specific needs.
Ensure the Budget is Approved.
Few things are more frustrating for the staffing agency or you when, after identifying the candidate, interviewing them, and being prepared to make an offer; the top management decides they won’t pay the staffing firm fees.
Be proactive About Your Budget.
It’s common for employers using the Brine SA staffing agency to provide vague answers regarding hourly rates and salary ranges. Most employers don’t want to give the exact figure they want to pay the employee but shouldn’t be.
One reason for this is the fear that the agency may only send them candidates that are at the top of the given pay range. But these employers don’t understand that the goal of a good agency is finding you the most qualified candidates available. This way, they prevent you from getting an individual that only comes to your organization to make more cash.
In most cases, agencies identify an employee that demands more than the pay range you gave them. They end up missing on these candidates even though they were capable of paying the wages they wanted.
Be Sure the Post is ready to Be Filled
On the face of it, you may think that contacting a staffing agency and asking them to send you qualified candidates when the open position is six months away is a great idea.
The issue is that any candidates the agency sends you now are unlikely to be available by the time you want to hire. It not only wastes your time but also the recruiter’s time.
There is nothing wrong with wanting to get ahead of the position. However, a good staffing agency will only need weeks to get you the candidates you want. Even pharma jobs, which can be hard to fill, cannot take months. Only executive-level posts can require a longer time to fill.
Conclusion
Understanding how to work with a staffing firm is important for your current and future candidate searches. To get the very best of a staffing agency, make sure you do your research, find the right firm, be sure the budget has been approved, and ensure the post is ready for filling.
