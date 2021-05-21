Medical malpractice lawsuits can change the life of a physician entirely and can even affect their reputation and daily bread and butter. A lawsuit can land them down in a state where things seem to be complex and a hard thing to crack.
No one would ever want to encounter any such situation as a complaint that is filed and won by the second party can result in license cancellation and bring an end to their career. Such an instance can emotionally drain a person and can cause a psychological blow to their profession.
Hence when a claim is charged, a doctor should always be geared up with all the necessary documents, insurance, and an attorney by their side who can fight the case with his/her talent and expertise.
So here is what you should do when you encounter a malpractice lawsuit against your name:
Taking action at a superfast speed
Do not take a malpractice lawsuit for granted and act like a lazy bone to get things sorted out. A malpractice suit can bring doom to your career as a doctor, and thus you need a speedy explanation of your case within the timeframe given by the court.
Also, you need to find out the legal restrictions of your city because it may vary from place to place and accordingly, you may need to act fast to let things fall at the right place for the jurisdiction. Hiring an expert attorney in the very first place is also a wise step to take to match the clock of jurisdiction.
Get connected with the insurance company
If you happen to find a lawsuit claim coming your way, you should immediately contact the medical malpractice insurance company to make them aware of the actual scenario. This way, you can find out the possible malpractice policy options that can aid in covering the financial expenses of the lawsuit.
May it be the legal fees, defense fees, settlement charges, you need to find out the expenses that will be covered by the insurer to lower down your financial responsibility. Further, they may also guide you on how to respond to a lawsuit to save your personal interests during the entire process of the proceedings.
Collecting all the essential records
The litigation process may require multiple documents in connection with your case; hence it is mandatory to gather all the essential patient documents beforehand.
Also, ensure that you do not tend to alter any documents in anyways, or you might find another case waiting in your name for tampering with evidence that may degrade your credibility and trustworthiness.
Get all the requisite documents and papers in place and hand over the information to your attorney or representative as early as possible.
Be ready for a lengthy case
You cannot expect a malpractice suit to be solved within a few months. The case may extend up to a year and sometimes even a couple of years. So be geared up for multiple hearings and a long-running process.
Sometimes you may even come across months when your case hardly makes a move, and you may feel nil progress. In such cases, you should prevent yourself from a breakdown and adhere to any kind of instructions and guidelines given by your attorney and counsel.
Do not let out your secrets
Sometimes you may feel the need of speaking out your heart to a friend when you are facing so much in life. But sharing all your secrets and letting a third person know about your whereabouts and the confidential conversation between you and your attorney can invite trouble.
The explicit details of the case and other proceedings should in no case be communicated to a third person as it may also result in a breach of confidentiality aspects and force you to face some serious consequences.
On the contrary, there may also be chances that the other party’s plaintiff may be eyeing you, and probably they may have planted people to take out divulge details to use information against you in the court.
So, be a secret keeper and do not share everything with others despite how low you may feel while fighting your case.
Do not get involved with plaintiffs
When you get a case filed against your name, you should avoid interactions with almost everybody who is involved or associated with the second party. May it be the second party itself, their friends, relatives, or even their plaintiff, try not to face an encounter with them.
Still, if you happen to crossways, make sure that you do not indulge in any kind of interaction. People are very good at molding words and statements, and a sentence by you can be used as a weapon in the court, leading to controversies and further fuelling up of the case.
So if in any way you happen to bump into the plaintiff of the second party, walking away without murmuring a word and without being aggressive is one of the best ways that you can adapt to dismiss any kind of arguments and complications.
Staying involved at all times
Sometimes you may simply feel like running away from the situation, handing over everything in the hands of your attorney, but this is not going to give you any rescue. One should always keep themselves involved in the case and should be in direct talking terms with their attorney and insurance representative for in-depth discussions.
This will provide assistance to the attorney and can help you in taking your case to a better position.
Conclusion
Getting a lawsuit filed in your name can be highly depressing and may make you turn anxious and stressed about the same. But getting the right policies incorporated with all the mandatory provisions can help you fight in such a situation of turmoil and help you seek a cover to the greatest extent.
We understand that a medical malpractice lawsuit may be a complicated thing to handle, but again, such a situation needs immediate action and some pre-planning in the form of insurance that can help you negotiate at the time of settlement and can cover your expenses to help you have some peace of mind.
