Software testing is a must in today’s face-paced software cycles. Consumers expect rapid patches, bug fixes and updates that allow for minimal time between updates. It's a robust environment that relies heavily on automated testing and performance testing services, such as https://qawerk.com/process/performance-testing/, to ensure that when a product is released, it has been thoroughly tested for bugs and security issues.
The world of software testing is enticing, and there are a lot of resources for learning testing.
1. Foundations of Software Testing ISTQB Certification
A superb book that is available on paperback and also in its fourth edition. The Foundations of Software Testing ISTQB is a guide to proper software testing that meets ISTQB guidelines. The book provides a hands-on approach to testing and covers a robust set of techniques, tools and practices that should be followed when software testing.
You'll learn about software and system testing from one of the authorities in the industry.
2. uTest Articles and Forums
The uTest articles and forums provide ample resources for learning about software testing. You'll learn from others and be able to join a robust forum of other testers that can help you learn and refine your testing skills.
In recent days, a few articles have been published that aim to educate new testers:
Capturing Android Device Logs w/MacOS
How to be a Usability Rockstar
How John Would Do It – Starting at uTest
Of course, you can also find freelance opportunities on the site.
3. Dzone.cm
Dzone.com is a massive resource for developers and testers. Technical content is available from resources across the Internet and spread to the 1+ million readers on Dzone.com. You can join the network, sign up for announcements and find articles that will help you:
Sharpen testing skills
Improve your career
If you want to expand your testing abilities or learn about the industry further, this is a great option for you.
4. Software Testing and Automation Specialization
Coursera provides a lot of great, free courses. The University of Minnesota is offering a class called Software Testing and Automation. The class allows you to learn how to become a tester, with students learning about:
Verification
Validation
Functional tests
Measuring fault findings
5. Introduction to Software Testing
Another free course from the University of Minnesota, Introduction to Software Testing is a great starting point for anyone who wants to test their software or is considering a job in the field.
The course is free and acts as a primer to software testing.
6. Stickyminds
Stickyminds is a software community that aims to help build better software. You'll find that there is a robust Q&A and topics section. Magazine articles are the go-to resource on the site, with a lot of great resources, including Supporting Continuous Testing with Automation and Building a Test Automation Strategy.
7. Database Testing Complete Guide
Software Testing Help is a great resource for software testing, and it offers a very good introduction article to software testing. The guide will teach you:
Why database testing is important
What you should be testing
How to test data
If the software you’re testing connects to a database, this guide will help you understand how and why you should be testing the database.
8. Mobile Testing
Software Testing Help also offers one of the most robust resources for mobile testing. Their main guide links out to 30+ other guides that cover everything you need to know about mobile testing, including:
iOS testing
Android testing
Cloud-based mobile testing
Mobile testing on low-end devices
If you’re looking for advice on mobile testing, these resources target the beginner and intermediate crowd.
9. Guru99
Guru99 provides a tutorials library that includes video tutorials that can help you expand your testing skills. A few of the testing tutorials available include:
Cucumber
Selenium
QTP
Agile
JUnit
There are also live testing projects and exercises to help you hone your skills.
10. Satisfice
Satisfice is rapid software testing mega site that focuses on a context-driven methodology. You’ll find a lot of great resources from one of the most respected people in the world of software testing: James Bach.
There are also courses available that will provide additional resources to help you advance your skills.
If you’re a software tester or developer hoping to better understand software testing, the above resources will allow you to begin testing today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.