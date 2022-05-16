Besides being a trendsetter, Bitcoin has also assisted in developing other cryptocurrencies. It is considered the golden standard in cryptocurrencies, further inspiring an expanding division of spinoffs & devotees.
Over time several alternatives to Bitcoin are available for you. Commonly referred to as 'Altcoin', these cryptocurrencies were modelled after Bitcoin & are collectively called 'Shitcoins' in some cases. Moreover, they often presented themselves as reshaped or enhanced versions of Bitcoin. Additionally, you can easily use applications like Bitcoin investmentto invest in popular cryptocurrencies. If you talk to an investor, he or she will guide you with around 8-10 types of Crypto that can be of benefit to you. Out of these, you need to take up decentralized finance systems that give you fine ultimate returns.
Dogecoin
Dogecoin was created in 2013 as a matter of joke in a few hours by engineers Jackson Palmer & Billy Markus. Jackson wanted to combine the Doge meme that featured a Shiba Inu dog and cryptocurrency, turning the joke into a fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) possibility for retail investors. Although it was originally invented as a joke, it gained huge popularity all throughout in just few years.
Furthermore, World figures like Elon Musk are expressing support for Dogecoin at several events in recent days alongside investors on Reddit's chat room, viz. SatoshiStreetBets, expanding the cult-like following it acquired.
Cardano
Over the past three months, cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA - 0.56%) has seen a rise of 766%. Not to mention the three projects that helped it to stand out. The best part is that, it has been introduced after doing a sufficient amount of peer-review research procedure that helps in the transaction of this digital currency.
· The launch of Shelly. Being designed for an increased number of nodes run by network participants improved security and decentralization on the Cardano network. Before the launch of Shelly, Cardano did 1500 to 2000 transactions on an average which now amounts to more than 25000.
· To help you to understand better in terms of programming, engineers are working hard on Goguen. The right preset conditions will allow you to create self-executing contracts.
· With assistance from digital trust management company Grayscale, Cardano is now added to their trust. Previously known for investing in Bitcoin as Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, they will not offer an investment tool right now though Cardano investors are excited about the possibility in the future.
Stellar
From tripling its returns to 588% to crushing Bitcoin over the trailing three-month period, Stellar (XLM – 1.64%) is rising. Additionally, Stellar is speeding up supply chains by making efficient payments. With its incredible payment network speeds, it is leaving conventional banking networks far behind. There can be huge transaction and also it might cost a huge amount of money. There is no vicious nexus or intermediaries attached with this kind of transaction. It is a fast and hassle-free process that can be done with fullproof security.
Working aside, the Ukrainian government is developing a central bank digital currency, and Stellar is at the forefront of the boost. However, this does not assure that the Stellar Development Foundation is to be held responsible for developing the national central bank's digital currency; instead, it will play a key role in the decision-making process of the same.
Honorable Mentions
Meanwhile, as Bitcoin keeps attaining fame with its growing levels of adaptations with big names attached as its investors, the world's largest cryptocurrency is most praised for its scarcity. Also, Tesla Motors & Mastercard announced that they would support selected digital currencies. Outperforming the archetype S&P 500, Bitcoin has nearly tripled over three months. In other words, this 197% gain is nothing in comparison to the returns of the other cryptocurrencies over the past three months.
Apart from Dogecoin, Cardano, and Stellar, a few other cryptocurrencies are rising. To mention a few would be
· Solana (SOL). Solana is a decentralized blockchain to enable scalable & user-friendly applications. With price $80.39 & Cap $26.0
· Avalanche (AVAX). With most validates securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol, it is the fastest smart contracts platform. Being priced at $67.71 & Cap is $18.1.
· USD Coin (USDC). Being issued by a circle, it is a digital dollar stablecoin. With price $1.00 & Cap $52.4
