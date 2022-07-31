If you are thinking of picking residential solar panels as a way of cutting your energy bills or living a greener lifestyle, you should act now! Why?
The government offers a26% tax creditwhich ends at the end of 2022 for anyone who installs a solar energy system in their home. In 2023, the tax credit will reduce to 22%, which is still very reasonable.
If you are ready and committed to going solar, it's a good idea to learn what options are on the table. There are various factors to consider when picking solar panels.
In this short guide, we'll run you through some fundamentals that should help you choose the right solar panels for your home. So let's get started.
1. Find a Reputable Solar Panel Provider
If you're committed to going solar long-term, then you want to find a long-term partner who can reliably provide you with top-level solar installation and maintenance, if needed. Some solar installers may cut costs by using low-grade materials.
Thus, make sure to ask the solar panel provider you're thinking of using what products and materials they use. This way you can research them yourself and figure out if you're getting a good deal.
2. Spend Time Reading Online Reviews
Reading online reviews is a very simple way of learning if the solar provider you are checking out has a good reputation. A solar installer may list positive testimonials on their website, but these are likely to be the best of the bunch. How do you know whether the company had many bad testimonials?
One of the best websites to find verified customer reviews about a solar panel provideris Trustpilot. There you will learn what people have to say about the installation process they went through with a company and how good their solar panels are.
3. Learn About Solar Panel Design
The are various solar panel options to choose from these days. It pays to do some research about the different options you can choose from before approaching a solar installer.
When a solar panel company does come to assess your home, they will make recommendations about which panels might suit your home best. However, an installer might just be saying certain panels are the best because they are the most profitable option for them.
4. Comparing Solar Panel Costs Is Crucial
When you've done some online research for solar panel installation, the next step is to make a shortlist of companies that you are interested in. Write down some basic key info about each installer and their prices.
Next, you should compare solar panel costs as well as installation costs. Eventually, you should be able to confirm one provider that looks best for your needs.View this linkto see what a good solar panel provider looks like.
Picking Residential Solar Panels Made Easy
Picking residential solar panels shouldn't be too much of a challenge. Just allocate some time for research, make a shortlist, check online reviews, and compare costs. Also learning a little about solar panel design can be advantageous.
Get more helpful tips by checking out our home page. Just click on the home page button above.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.