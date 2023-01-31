Are you planning a trip to Johor Bahru Here is a list of top hotels near City Square JB so you won't be too far from the places you plan to spend the most time.
Johor Bahru, a bustling entertainment center, has grown and matured in recent years. There are many activities and sights to be seen in every corner of this city. Shopping has attracted a steady stream of tourists, with more and more malls popping up everywhere.
Johor Bahru's City Square is one of the most well-known malls. It is located on Wong Ah Fook Street and has a seven-storey mall, a 36-storey office block and a basement parking lot. The mall doesn't have a hotel but there are many great hotels nearby for shopaholics who want to be close to the action.
1. Shobi Hotel
Our list starts with the Shobi Hotel along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak. It is approximately 5 minutes from Johor Bahru's City Centre by car and 15 minutes walking.
Booking.com says that this hotel is one of the most popular in Johor Bahru. Although the hotel does not offer a restaurant or cafe in the building, you can find many options at the nearby restaurants.
The rooms are simple and clean with tiled flooring and cream white wallpaper. All rooms have air conditioning, WiFi and a flat-screen TV. There is also a private bathroom with a shower and a hairdryer.
2. Golden Court Hotel - Tun Abdul Razak
We have the Golden Court Hotel located on Jalan Tun Abdul Razak. It's a corner lot 4-storey building with large glass windows that provide natural sunlight to the rooms.
The hotel has a dining area that serves a continental buffet breakfast each morning so that guests can enjoy a meal before they head out on their shopping spree.
These rooms are well-furnished and simple. There are different flooring options depending on the room type. The rooms have air conditioning, WiFi and a flat-screen TV. There is also a clothes iron and an attached bathroom with hot shower.
3. Victory Hotel
The Victory Hotel, a 2-star hotel located in Taman Sentosa's Jalan Sulam area, is just 20 minutes from JB City Square. Although the hotel doesn't have a restaurant or cafe in its premises, there are plenty of cafes and restaurants nearby that guests can visit for their meals.
The rooms are well decorated with dark colors for wallpaper and furnishings as well as a mixture of tiles and parquet for flooring.
All rooms have air conditioning, WiFi, a kettle to make coffee or tea, a desk and a flat-screen TV. There is also an en suite bathroom with complimentary toiletries. This hotel is simple and barebones, but it's surprisingly cozy.
4. G5 Hotel
The G5 Hotel, another top-rated accommodation in Johor Bahru, is a stylish, modern hotel located along Jalan Dato Abdullah Tahir. The hotel's contemporary design and feel is carried over to the interior. It also features an outdoor swimming pool as well as a bar.
These rooms also fit in with contemporary design, with parquet flooring as well as backlit wooden paneling. All rooms have comfortable beds and air conditioning. Modern luxury at a fraction of the price
After a day of sightseeing in Johor Bahru, your body has reached a certain level of exhaustion. It is very important to choose a comfortable hotel! A comfortable hotel will allow you to get a good night's sleep so you can travel around in better spirits. The hotels listed above hope to be helpful to you.
Of course, if you are still facing the problem of transportation from Singapore to Malaysia, then I suggest that you can take a taxi from Singapore to JB (Johor Bahru), such as SGMYTRIPS, they are the leader in the private taxi industry, each private taxi is equipped with a professional, friendly, and experienced driver!
Taking a taxi to Malaysia from Singapore can make your whole journey a breeze! Because you don't need to change the car halfway, you don't need to wait in line at the Malaysia/Singapore checkpoint for customs clearance, you just need to sit in the car and rest, and their driver will be able to handle everything for you. Most importantly, they are door-to-door service, they can pick you up anywhere in Singapore and drop you off at the door of your destination, which is amazing!
