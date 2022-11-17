Big game hunting in Africa is an enthralling experience for most seasoned hunters, a memorable endeavour that results in an up-and-close experience with some of the most sought-after trophies.
Preparing for such a trip involves ensuring that you have the best equipment in place to enjoy a successful hunt. To this end, we have rounded up the top 5 big game calibres for big game hunting in Africa.
6.5 Creedmoor
This mild-mannered cartridge performs as well as the well-known 6.555 Swedish for cape buffalo hunting. The 6.5 Creedmoor is used by a large number of precision competition shooters, therefore ammunition and rifles are typically produced to exacting standards to ensure optimal performance.
Surely no one could argue that something is not of value. Many other 6.5mm cartridges, including some short-action variants, are, in fact, quicker. But there is none that is as accessible, affordable, and commonplace.
.308 Winchester
The short action of the.308 Winchester is a definite plus. There is a maximum overall cartridge length of 2.8 inches, or about half an inch shorter than a regular.30/06 cartridge.
Loaded correctly, the.30/06 can outpace the.308 by 100 to 200 fps, depending on the weight of the bullet. It's best used with items weighing more than 165 grains.
It works fine with projectiles ranging from 100 to 200 grains, while 165-grain bullets may be the sweet spot. But even at 2,400 fps, it generates 2,560 f-p energy and retains 1,876 f-p at 200 yards with 200-grain slugs.
A lot of big game wouldn't be able to just brush that off. (And that muzzle velocity can be increased by as much as a hundred feet per second with several factory loads and handloads.)
The 308 is known for having manageable recoil (for a.30 calibre) in rifles that are short, lightweight, and convenient.
.300 Win. Mag.
The adaptability of this old warhorse has allowed it to remain at the top of the mountain despite constant threats from newer, more powerful or more conveniently sized.28- and.30-caliber rounds.
It's like a cross between the.308 Winchester and.30/06. The same.308-inch rounds can be fired, but at velocities 300 to 500 fps quicker. Increased power and decreased drop/wind deflection at all ranges result from this velocity.
At 250 yards, the.300 hits harder than the.308 Win. does with the same 165-grain bullet. The 308 Win has a shorter minimum practical range (MPBR) at longer distances (8-inch target).
.375 H&H
When "all-round" implies effective against all lawful large game animals, especially hazardous ones, the belted magnum from Holland & Holland has been, and continues to be, an accurate description of the best all-round cartridge.
While that seems like it would be plenty of drop for hunting most large game,.375 H&H shooters who want to extend their reach are encouraged to use 260-grain bullets. Something like a.473 B.C. Nosler AccuBond.
A projectile travelling at 2,750 fps and zeroed in on 260 yards will not deviate by more than 4 inches from its point of aim until it reaches 315 yards, at which point it will be striking at 2,805 f-ps.
.416 Rem. Mag.
Over 5,550 foot-pounds of energy are crammed into this. You should definitely zero this baby in at 100 yards for close-range shooting at dangerous game, but this as a fantastic big game round.
At 100 yards, you need to aim no more than 3.7 inches high, and you should never rise more than 4 inches over your target. At 232 yards, you're spot on, but at 273 yards, you're 4 inches short.
Also Read: Top 5 Sig Sauer Rifles For Hunting (Ranked)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.