Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.