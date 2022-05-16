The U.S. Army has chosen Sig Sauer to develop its next-generation squad weapon. The reason why is clear, Sig Sauer produces exceptional weaponry, and that includes hunting rifles.
But with a variety of rifles on offer, which Sig Sauer should you choose for your next hunting expedition? They're all going to be top quality, yet there might be one out of the bunch that helps you get the clean shots you want.
Let us help you deal with this issue and run through our top five Sig Sauer rifles for hunting. We'll put them in rank order, with the fifth-best option starting first. So all you have to do now is read on to find your rifle!
1. Sig Sauer Cross Bolt-Action Rifle
If you're after a good all-rounder rifle that you can keep in the back of your truck, this Sig Sauer cross rifle might be for you. And for their first bolt-action rifle, Sig has done a stellar job!
It's a lightweight design making it great for long hunting excursions. Plus, it has sufficient firepower to take out large Elks if you so wish. If you want a solid and practical hunting rifle that won't let you down, the Sig Sauer Cross Bolt-Action Rifle will suit your needs well.
2. MCX Virtus Patrol
If you love to customize your rifles then the Sig Sauer MCX Virtus Patrol is an excellent option to consider. You can modify this Sig Sauer rifle in countless ways to find the most comfortable setup for your hunting needs.
One of the modification options you can do is make the rifle compact. This means you could use it for indoor self-defense purposes, making it a super-flexible offering from one of the top rifle brands.
3. 716i Tread
We move on to the SIG Sauer 716i Tread, a rifle that has similar characteristics to an ArmaLite. The key to this similarity is the high-quality direct-impingement mechanism the Sig rifle uses.
You also get a single-stage trigger with the 716i, semi-auto action, and an 18-inch barrel to contend with. So this rifle is a little heavy, but it packs a monstrous punch when out hunting!
4. Sig Sauer 516 Patrol
For serious hunters out there, the Sig Sauer 516 Patrol is something to think about. This rifle is popular with target shooters for its long-range accuracy and reliability.
So, if you're keen on taking long-range shots out in the wild at any size animal, you'll be pleased to have the 516 as your choice of rifle. And the great thing is that it's super easy to shoot; even a beginner wouldn't have any issues getting comfortable with this beast of a rifle.
5. SIG M400 Predator
We finish with the aptly named M400 Predator, an exquisite rifle that will serve any hunter more than they could ever dream of. Not only is this the best hunting rifle on our list, but the best Sig Sauer rifle in our opinion.
This rifle will aid you in shooting big game with precision. And if you put some high-quality optics on this rifle, you're onto a winner! See here to explore more Sig Sauer products.
Trust in Sig Sauer
When the U.S. Army believes in a brand like Sig Sauer, it's worth paying attention to. Sig Sauer has some of the best rifles for hunting on the market right now.
For more tips on similar topics, check out the rest of our blog.
